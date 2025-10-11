Car Sales Sep 2025 and Q3 – Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, Kia, MG, Skoda, Renault, VW

After taking a look at the retail sales figure, let us now see the wholesales performance. The Indian passenger vehicle industry recorded total sales of 3,78,457 units in September 2025, marking a 5.46% year-on-year (YoY) growth and a strong 15.4% month-on-month (MoM) rise, driven by festive season demand and GST rate cuts. While market leader Maruti Suzuki maintained its lead, Tata Motors and Mahindra registered strong double-digit growth, while Skoda emerged as the biggest gainer in percentage terms.

Car Sales Sep 2025

Maruti Suzuki continued to lead the market with 1,32,821 units, accounting for 35.1% market share. However, sales declined 8.38% YoY from 1,44,962 units a year ago. Sequentially, Maruti saw a 1.18% MoM rise as festive momentum picked up. Despite the drop, Maruti’s wide portfolio and rural market strength helped sustain leadership.

Tata Motors secured the second spot with 59,667 units, a 45.3% YoY increase over 41,065 units in September 2024. It also grew 45.5% MoM, driven by strong demand for the Nexon, Punch, and the newly refreshed Harrier-Safari lineup. Tata commanded 15.8% market share in September 2025.

Mahindra maintained its growth streak with 56,233 units, up 10.1% YoY and 42.7% MoM. Strong demand for Scorpio N, XUV700, and Thar helped Mahindra retain 14.9% share, securing the third spot overall. Hyundai reported 51,547 units, nearly flat with 0.87% YoY growth, but an impressive 17.1% MoM rise, thanks to festive offers and the success of Creta and Venue. Hyundai’s market share stood at 13.6%.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recorded 27,089 units, up 13.8% YoY but down 7.5% MoM due to temporary supply constraints. Its share stood at 7.16%, led by Innova Hycross and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Kia India sold 22,700 units, down 3.5% YoY, but up 15.8% MoM. With a 6% market share, the company saw renewed demand for the Sonet and Carens Clavis variants post the GST price adjustment.

MG Motor India registered 6,728 units, marking 46.6% YoY and 2.3% MoM growth. The newly launched MG Windsor EV and strong sales of Hector and ZS EV helped MG capture 1.78% market share. Skoda recorded an impressive 101% YoY growth, selling 6,636 units versus 3,301 last year, and 33.5% MoM growth. The strong response to the Slavia and the new sub-4m SUV Klyaq boosted volumes, giving Skoda a 1.75% share.

Honda Cars India sold 5,305 units, a 6.5% YoY drop, though sales improved 37.8% MoM with the Amaze and Elevate driving volumes. Honda’s share stood at 1.4%. Renault India posted 4,265 units, up 32.6% YoY and 41.5% MoM, backed by discounts and Kwid-Aura popularity. Its market share was 1.13%.

Volkswagen India reported 2,780 units, down 18.1% YoY but slightly up 2.2% MoM. The Virtus and Taigun continued steady performance with 0.73% share. Nissan’s sales stood at 1,652 units, down 21.8% YoY, but up 19.4% MoM, driven by Magnite sales ahead of the festive period. Citroen India sold 734 units, registering 3.2% YoY and 82.1% MoM growth with the launch of the Aircross X. Market share remained 0.19%. Jeep India continued to struggle, selling 300 units, down 17.8% YoY, though up 42.9% MoM, contributing just 0.08% share.

Q3 2025 Car Sales – Marginal Decline Despite Strong Festive Demand

India’s passenger vehicle sales stood at 10,52,845 units in Q3 2025, nearly flat with a 0.32% YoY dip. Maruti Suzuki led the market with 4,01,875 units (-5.55%), followed by Mahindra (1,45,503 units, +7.02%) and Tata Motors (1,40,189 units, +7.89%), both buoyed by strong SUV demand. Hyundai slipped 6.7% to 1,39,521 units, while Toyota grew 4.4% to 85,550 units.

Among others, MG (+45.5%) and Skoda (+109.9%) delivered standout growth, while Kia (-3.2%), Volkswagen (-16%), and Honda (-15.5%) declined. Overall, festive sentiment, GST-linked price cuts, and sustained SUV demand helped the industry maintain stability despite supply constraints.