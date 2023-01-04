Car Sales Year 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, Honda

India’s passenger vehicle industry has surpassed previous best figures of 3.34 million (34 lakh) units achieved in 2018 to over 3.8 million (38 lakh) units in CY 2022

Passenger vehicle sales in CY 2022 have been the highest ever registered in India. There was such a surge in demand that total sales in the Jan to Dec 2022 period have broken previous records of 3.34 million units, set in 2018 by a good 45,000 units to 3.8 million units in CY 2022. Maruti maintained its dominance at the top, while Hyundai’s No 2 position is safe for yet another year. Tata Motors was behind Hyundai by just 26k units.

Every automaker on this list has posted YoY sales growth except for Renault India and Nissan India. Sales data of Jeep India is not available yet. There were a total of 37,80,870 units sold in CY 2022 (Jan-Dec). This was a 24 percent growth as against 30,46,475 units sold in CY 2021 relating to a volume growth of 7,34,395 units. It was Maruti Suzuki along with Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia and Toyota that commanded 90 percent of PV sales in CY 2022.

Car Sales Year 2022

Maruti Suzuki led the segment by a significant margin. Sales in CY 2022 stood at 15,76,025 units, up 15 percent over 13,64,791 units sold in CY 2021. Market share however, dipped to 41.68 percent from 44.79 percent held in the previous calendar year. It was the Baleno, Swift, Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis and Dzire that contributed most to total sales.

At No. 2 was Hyundai with 5,52,511 units sold in the CY 2022 period, up 9 percent from 5,05,533 units sold in CY 2021. Market share fell to 14.57 percent from 16.65 percent. It was the Creta midsize SUV along with Venue compact SUV that saw the highest sales in the company portfolio. Next up was Tata Motors with a 59 percent growth in sales to 5,26,798 units in CY 2022 up from 3,31,178 units sold in CY 2021. Share percentage increased substantially to 13.89 percent from 10.90 percent. Tata Motors has a strong lineup of SUVs and this is what brought up their sales figures.

Mahindra has experienced a 65 percent increase in sales in CY 2022 to 3,35,088 units from 2,03,390 units sold in CY 2021. This was a volume growth of 1,31,698 units while market share went up to 8.83 percent from 6.70 percent during the periods in question. Sales were driven by its strong lineup of SUVs that include the XUV700, Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic, XUV300, Thar and Bolero while the Verito sedan also had a part to play in this increase in sales.

Market Share 2022

Kia India (2,54,556 units) and Toyota Kirloskar Motors (1,60,357 units) reported a YoY growth of 40 percent and 23 percent respectively in CY 2022. Kia market share increased to 6.71 percent from 5.98 percent YoY while Toyota share dipped to 4.22 percent in CY 2022 from 4.30 percent held in the 2021 period. A 7 percent growth was reported by Honda in CY 2022 to 95,022 units from 89,152 units sold in CY 2022 while sales of Renault India dipped 15 percent to 81,042 units from 95,878 units sold in CY 2021.

Lower down the order was Skoda Auto India with a 125 percent YoY growth in passenger vehicle sales in CY 2022 to 53,721 units, up from 23,858 units sold in CY 2021. Market share also improved to 1.41 percent from 0.78 percent YoY. Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan contributed efficiently to these sales. MG Motor also saw a 19 percent growth in sales in CY 2022 to 48,063 units up from 40,273 units sold in CY 2021 though market share dipped to 1.26 percent from 1.32 percent in the corresponding periods.

Significant demand for the VW Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan stirred up sales to 42,481 units in CY 2022 from 26,930 units sold in CY 2021. Sales of Nissan India dipped 13 percent to 35,107 units from 40,242 units sold in CY 2021. Market share slipped to 0.92 percent from 1.32 percent YoY. Citroen (6,134 units), Force Motors (830 units) and Isuzu (677 units) completed this list with each posting a YoY growth in PV sales.

Most leading automakers have been ramping up production operations to ensure timely deliveries of pending orders. It is estimated that there are over 5.50 lakh pending orders as on date. Rising demand and with the launch of several innovative and technologically advanced models, these sales figures could increase further in the years ahead.