Top 10 Cars Highest Waiting Period May 2022 – XUV700, Carens, Thar, Ertiga

Automotive production globally has been affected due to parts shortage issue – Amidst all this, waiting period for popular cars has increased

Automotive industry around the world is currently plagued by chip shortages which in turn, has affected the production capacity of most automotive factories. Due to sluggish production operations and high demand for certain variants of popular cars, waiting period has touched a new high. We compiled a list of vehicles with the most waiting period.

Cars With Up To 4 Months Waiting – Slavia, Baleno

Skoda Slavia is one of the most competent cars in India. It slots in the slowly diminishing C-segment sedan category. But due to thoughtful and strong packaging, Slavia is selling well as indicated by its 4 months waiting period depending on the variant and dealership.

Maruti Baleno has been one of the best-selling premium hatchbacks in India. The Maruti badge and good fuel efficiency draw a lot of customers towards it. Waiting period is around 4 months depending on the variant and dealership.

Cars With Up To 6 Months Waiting – Astor, Sonet, Creta, City Hybrid

Being one of the most feature-loaded vehicles in compact SUV space, MG Astor is gaining a lot of traction. It also offers a host of electronic driver aid systems which make it safer than the competition. Depending on the variant and dealership, the waiting period can go as high as 6 months.

Creta has always been a darling of the sales charts for Hyundai ever since its inception. Creta has been the highest-selling SUV in India for a significant amount of time. Waiting period on the Creta has actually gone down since last year. Depending on the variant and dealership, the waiting period can be around a month going all the way up to 6 months.

Kia Sonet is one of the most popular sub 4 meter SUV and it is reflected in the waiting period. Depending on the variant and dealership, the waiting period is around 3 to 6 months. Despite the high price tag, Honda City e:HEV hybrid is garnering a lot of attention. According to Honda, the official waiting period is over six months.

Cars With Up To 12 Months Waiting – Ertiga, Thar

First Mahindra on this list is Thar. With new Thar, Mahindra offers a lifestyle off-roader with a butch appearance and interiors that isn’t rudimentary in terms of features list. Depending upon the variant and dealership, the waiting period can go up to 11 months.

Maruti Ertiga is the highest-selling MPV in India. The fact that it is a Maruti product that can seat seven people in reasonable comfort, is a reason enough for Indians to buy this popular MPV. Depending upon the variant and dealership, the waiting period can go up to 10 months.

Cars With Up To 20 Months Waiting – Carens, XUV700

Kia Carens was launched at a very attractive introductory price starting from Rs 8.99 lakhs. For that money, Carens MPV is practically unrivaled. Waiting period for the petrol-powered base variants like Premium and Prestige, is a little higher than a year and a half. For less popular variants, the waiting period is around 3 to 8 months.

Mahindra XUV700 comes with a lot of modern features and powerful diesel and petrol engines which is a hot favourite among Indians. Depending on the variant you choose and dealership, the waiting period ranges anywhere from 4 months to a staggering 20 months.