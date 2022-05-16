Cars, Two Wheelers, Cycles Per Household Across Indian States

Goa has the highest percentage of households with cars and two-wheelers while Bengal has the most number of households with bicycles in India

Even with rising cost of vehicles in the past few years, the number of cars and two-wheelers seen on Indian roads has only notched northwards. This is because the purchasing power of an average Indian consumer has increased in recent times, leading to more families owning one or more vehicles.

National Family Health Survey conducted between 2019 and 2021, data from 28 States and 2 UTs reveals that Goa has the highest percentage of cars and two-wheelers. The overall average for the entire nation was recorded at 49.7 percent for two-wheelers and 7.5 percent for passenger vehicles.

% Households With Two-wheeler

Both these values are greater than previously recorded figures in the survey conducted for 2018. Starting with two-wheelers, Goa has the highest percentage of households owning one or more two-wheelers with 86.7 percent.

It is followed by Punjab and Rajasthan with 75.6 percent and 66.4 percent respectively. States in the northern and southern belts have a higher percentage of households owning two-wheelers than the eastern wing of the country.

States like Karnataka (61.1 percent), Tamil Nadu (63.9 percent) and Kerala (58.2) in the Southern belt have high volumes of two-wheeler owning households. In the Northern region, states like Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have high percentages of 63.3 percent, 53.1 percent and 51.1 percent respectively. Central and western states like Madhya Pradesh (51.5), Chhattisgarh (54.8), Gujarat (61.1) and Maharashtra (53.9) also have a high percentage of households owning two-wheelers.

The Eastern corridor of the country has relatively lower volumes of two-wheelers with Odisha (43.5), Arunachal (43.6) and Jharkhand (41.1) with the leading percentage of households owning two-wheelers. Sikkim has the lowest volume in the country with the least number of households owning two-wheelers. This may be due to rough terrains and climatic conditions that make two-wheelers unsustainable.

Households with cars

As far as cars are concerned, Goa leads this segment as well with 45.2 percent of total households owning one or more cars. This is followed by Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir with 24.2 percent and 23.7 percent respectively. Again northern states like Punjab (21.9 percent), Himachal (22.1 percent), Delhi (19.4 percent) and Haryana (15.3 percent) have a high volume of cars on roads.

Even North Eastern states like Arunachal (19.3), Nagaland (21.3), Manipur (17.0) and Mizoram (15.5) have higher percentages of households owning cars. Only 2.0 percent of households in Bihar have a car which is the lowest in the country. Bengal (2.8 percent), Odisha(2.7 percent) and Andhra Pradesh (2.7 percent) have only slightly better volumes.

Households With Bicycles

In terms of bicycles, 50.4 percent of households across India own at least one bicycle. This figure has gone down from 52.1 percent in the survey conducted in 2018. Bengal has the highest percentage of households owning bicycles at 78.9 percent, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 75.6 percent and Odisha (72.5 percent).

