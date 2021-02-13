CEAT Puncture Proof Tyres Highlighted In New TVC With Keelwale Baba

CEAT’s Puncture Safe motorcycle tyres are initially launched in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Back in Sep last year, CEAT Tyres had launched their car tyres ad during the IPL 2020. Now, with India vs England test series ongoing, CEAT has launched yet another ad, this time for their two wheeler tyres. Bajaj has also released their new Pulsar ad yesterday.

Bollywood actor, producer and TV personality, Rana Daggubati is the new brand ambassador for the range of CEAT’s Puncture Safe motorcycle tyres. Known globally for his role of Bhallaldev in one of the highest grossing Indian movie, Rana Daggubati joins Aamir Khan in becoming CEAT tyres brand ambassador.

It is a part of a marketing campaign being launched across five southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. A new commercial, to be aired across TV and other digital platforms, featuring Daggubati who will show off these new Puncture Safe tyres. The commercial will be aired at the India vs England Test Cricket Series currently underway, where it will receive extensive viewership.

CEAT Puncture Safe Ad Campaign

Based in the theme ‘CEAT Puncture Safe Sealant technology’, the advertisement campaign draws attention to these new tyres that make riding across difficult terrain easy and safe. The campaign is created by O&M and based on a storyline set in an ashram of Keel Wale Baba.

It shows off Rana Daggubati lying on a bed of nails. He rides out of the ashram on a nail clad floor drawing attention to the fact that his bike is fitted with these special CEAT Puncture Safe tyres which have the ability to seal themselves in the event of a puncture.

CEAT Puncture Safe Sealant Technology

The fear of every two wheeler rider is a puncture and that too in a place not close to any repair shop. The CEAT Puncture Safe tyres do not lose air by sealing themselves. The tyres from CEAT are designed to prevent the tyre from deflating at the point of puncture.

They are provided by patented Sealant which has been developed in-house by CEAT, making the bikes puncture safe. The sealant lasts for the entire life span of the two wheeler tyre. CEAT had showcased these tyres at the 2017 IBW. Below is a short video showing the demonstration.

The highlights of the CEAT Puncture Safe tyres, which are offered in Milaze, Secura and Gripp F series, are that they are fitted in tubeless rims only, can seal puncture from nails upto 2.5mm in diameter and seals punctures on the tread area only but not on the sidewalls. The maximum tyre section is 100-18 along with 17 inch alloys and 7 different diameter sizes as well.

As on date, CEAT Puncture Safe tyres are available only on commuter bikes from Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj, Honda in the sub 150cc segment. However, if the tyres are fatter as seen on the Bajaj Pulsar 220F or the Yamaha YZF-R15, then these tyres cannot be fitted.