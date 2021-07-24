CFMoto 250cc Motorcycle Debuts With New Blue-Orange Colour

In India, CFMoto is expected to launch 300SR that will rival the likes of Ninja 300 and KTM RC 390

As part of its strategy to continuously refresh its portfolio, Chinese manufacturer CFMoto has introduced a new colour option for its 250SR faired sports bike. 250SR is not available in India right now, but future possibilities cannot be denied completely. As of now, CFMoto’s India portfolio comprises 300NK, 650NK, 650MT and 650GT.

2021 CFMoto 250SR new colour details

Inspired by MotoGP, the new colour option for 2021 CFMoto 250SR is an eclectic mix of multiple shades. While the colour theme is predominantly blue-orange, we can also see white, grey and light blue shades vying for attention. The frame comes in white colour that can also be seen on side panels and the plethora of lettering on the fairing.

CFMoto logo graphics comes in a light grey shade whereas light blue strips on the headlamp cowl create an exciting contrast against the orange background.

Another highlight is golden coloured USD front forks, which ensure an even splashier look and feel for the bike. Topping it up is blue stripping on front wheel and orange stripping on rear wheel.

This new colour option for CFMoto 250SR easily qualifies for being far more vibrant and mesmerizing that existing colour options. This is what you need to make people look up and take notice when you ride through the streets.

Talking about existing colours for 250SR, the options include black and a dual-tone black and blue shade. The black option is essentially an all-black theme. It comes with strips of yellow on the fuel tank and side panels. The stripping on wheels is also in yellow shade. The same treatment can be seen on the dual-tone black-blue colour theme.

2021 CFMoto 250SR engine and specs

Other than the new colour option, the bike is largely the same as earlier. CFMoto 250SR is powered by a 249.2cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC motor that is capable of generating 27.87 ps of max power at 9750 rpm and 22 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The bike has USD forks and centre aligned mono suspension at the rear. Braking duties are performed by 292mm single disc at the front and 220mm single disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS from Continental AG is offered as standard. The bike runs on R17 aluminium alloy wheels at both ends, shod with 110/70 front and 140/60 rear tyres.