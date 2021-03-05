CFMoto 300SR India Launch Planned – Rival To KTM RC 390, Ninja 300

Mechanically, the faired 300SR is identical to the naked 300NK with the same powertrain and hardware setup

After being absent for the better part of 2020, CFMoto announced its re-entry to the Indian market by launching the BS6 iteration of its naked streetfighter 300NK. Now, the Chinese bikemaker wants its presence to be felt across the country on a larger scale. Hence it is contemplating on launching the faired sibling of 300NK.

As per a report, CFMoto is likely to launch 300SR in India towards the end of this year; between October and December. The faired sports bike is expected to be made available in India as a CKD product which means it could be priced very competitively. It is expected to be priced at Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) which would make Rs 20,000 dearer than its naked sibling.

Design & Features

A few weeks ago, the motorcycle made its debut in Philippines. As its naked version, the 300SR has been designed by KISKA which has also contributed to the Duke range of motorcycles for KTM. It features a sporty, aggressive and proper aerodynamically designed fairing that is able to catch one’s attention at once.

It gets a pair of slit LED headlights flanked by LED DRLs which give the bike an angry look. Other notable design highlights include stepped-up split seats, a raised windscreen, a muscular tank, lower-set clip-on handlebars and a dual-tone colour scheme.

In terms of features, 300SR comes equipped with a TFT colour screen with two different modes and an all-LED setup for lighting. It has a kerb weight of 165 kg and can hold up to 12-litres of fuel in its tank. The Philippines-spec model is available with a new Nebula White color scheme which is a combination of white and teal.

Mechanical Specs

Mechanically, 300SR is identical to its naked streetfighter sibling. It is powered by a 292.4cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that puts out 34 bhp at 8750rpm and 20.5 Nm of peak torque at 7250rpm. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox. As far as its dynamics are concerned, its suspension setup consists of a 37mm upside-down USD fork at front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at rear.

Anchorage is taken care of by a single 292mm disc at front and a 220mm disc at rear while a safety net is provided by a dual-channel ABS. It rides on 17-inch designed wheels shod by 110/70-section tyre at front and a 140/60-section tyre at rear.

Upon its arrival in India, it will lock its horns against the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 300, TVS Apache RR 310 and the upcoming new-gen KTM RC 390. More details will be revealed closer to launch.

