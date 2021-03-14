CFMoto Electric Scooter Planned For India Launch – Ather 450X Rival

Upon its launch, Zeeho Cyber e-scooter will compete against the likes of Ather 450X and Bajaj Chetak Electric

CFMoto had been out of the news for over a year until it recently made its comeback with the BS6 updated 300NK. This will be followed by its faired sibling 300SR which is expected to be launched in India in the coming months. In fact, the Chinese automaker has planned to launch a new product every eight months.

The company has revealed that the 650cc trio is also expected to arrive in India soon. However, the bikemaker isn’t only looking to bring in new conventionally IC-powered two-wheelers in the country. The brand is also looking ahead in future and developing electric mobility solutions that would also make it to the country.

Zeeho Cyber e-scooter

At the end of last year, CFMoto launched its new subsidiary brand Zeeho which will spearhead the company’s electric mobility division. It also revealed the Cyber concept electric scooter which reports suggest might be launched in India in the near future. Like the petrol-powered two-wheelers from CFMoto, the upcoming electric two-wheelers under the Zeeho brand will also be designed by Kiska Designs.

Concept Design

Zeeho Cyber concept sports a futuristic design although the production-spec model is expected to be a lot different. At front, the e-scooter concept gets an LED headlamp which is flanked by two wing-like LED light panels.

Its front fairing is sporty and muscular yet sleeker than its rear end. The side fairing extends backward to meet the LED taillights which are essentially facing sideways. The seat looks exceptionally small to accommodate a pillion.

Specifications

Coming to its specifications, the concept featured a pouch-style 4kWh lithium-ion battery manufactured by Farasis Energy that is paired with Zeeho’s indigenously developed Cobra 10 kW water-cooled motor. This powertrain is capable of producing an output of 13.4 bhp and a humongous 213 Nm of peak torque.

This torque figure helps the e-scooter sprint 0-50 kmph in just 2.9 seconds while its top speed has been capped at 110 kmph. The company claims a range of 130 km on a single charge as per NEDC (New European Driving Cycle).

There are three driving modes on offer as well namely- Eco, Street and Sport which clearly reveal their utility. The company claims a lifespan of 2,500 cycles which roughly translates to eight years of normal usage or 3 lakh kilometres. The battery could be rejuvenated from 0 to 80 % using a fast charger for 30 minutes. The battery pack can operate in temperatures ranging from -20-degree to 55-degree celsius which makes it suitable for most countries.

As per the company, the India-spec model has slightly different specifications than its international version. Zeeho will also be looking to extend its lineup to electric bikes as well which should also be introduced in India. According to reports, CFMoto intends to launch Zeeho Cyber in India towards the end of this year following its international debut in June 2021.

