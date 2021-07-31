CFMoto Electric Scooter Spied In Production Guise – Ather 450X Rival

Upon its launch in India, CFMoto’s Zeeho Cyber electric scooter will rival premium e-scooters such as Ather 450X and Bajaj Chetak

Back in December last year, CFMoto had launched its new sub-brand Zeeho exclusively dedicated towards its upcoming electric two-wheelers. At the same, the Chinese bikemaker also unveiled a concept version of its first electric scooter named Cyber which will bear the Zeeho brand.

Zeeho Cyber e-scooter is expected to enter production soon later this year. The production-spec model of the same is also likely to go on sale in India next year. The concept electric scooter has been radically designed by CFMoto’s long-term associate Kiska Design. It is the same firm that has been responsible for creating some unique and breath-taking designs for Austrian manufacturer KTM.

Photo of the production-spec model of the upcoming electric scooter has been leaked. That said, a lot of variations have cropped in the production version from the concept model revealed earlier.

Design

For instance, the single-seater saddle has been replaced with a more practical double-seater saddle. The scooter’s floorboard is no more flat as seen in the concept while the front fender is so huge that it is able to hide the brake calipers and rotors. In line with its concept version, it features a massive front apron that houses a V-shaped lighting setup. This includes an LED headlight and DRLs.

In addition, the manufacturer has also carried forward the winglets on side panels to the production-spec model. At rear, it gets a shortened tail section with edgy taillights and turn indicators.

Another quirky design highlight is the rear wheel which is mounted farther than the tail section. Overall, like most upcoming battery-powered vehicles, Zeeho Cyber electric scooter looks futuristic.

Specs & Features

As for specifications, Cyber e-scooter is equipped with a battery-sourced powertrain with a catchy name called Cobra. This setup features a pouch-style 4kWh lithium-ion battery pack which feeds energy to a 10kW mid-mounted, water-cooled electric motor. It is capable of delivering an output of 13.4 bhp and 213 Nm of peak torque. Performance figures are generous enough with a 0-50 kmph sprint capable in just 2.9 seconds.

Top speed of the electric scooter has been marked at 110 kmph. As per NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) standards, Zeeho Cyber has a range of more than 130 kms. The high-tech battery has been developed alongside Farasis Energy and could be charged 0-80 percent in just 30 minutes using a fast charger. Other features on offer include a digital dashboard with WiFi, navigation software and a digital dashboard with WiFi, voice-control, Bluetooth, GPS connectivity and navigation software.