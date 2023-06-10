Putting the Brakes on Chandigarh ICE vehicle registration

Chandigarh ICE vehicle registration limits – Vroom or Gloom?

The Chandigarh Administration is taking significant steps in its EV positive outlook. Chandigarh ICE vehicle registration limits is a solid move at the highest levels. One of the key initiatives is the implementation of the Electric Vehicle Policy 2022. This policy aims to limit and discourage the use of non-electric vehicles by setting registration caps. Let’s explore the registration limits for non-electric/ICE vehicles in Chandigarh.

To ensure a gradual transition towards electric vehicles, the Administration has set reduction targets for non-electric vehicles. This includes a 10 percent reduction in 4-wheelers and an ambitious 35 percent reduction in 2-wheelers compared to the previous year.

The Road Less Travelled: Chandigarh’s Drive to Ditch ICE Vehicles

For the current financial year, even higher reduction targets have been imposed, with a 20 percent reduction in 4-wheelers and a significant 70 percent reduction in 2-wheelers.

As a result of these reduction targets, the registration of non-electric 2-wheelers will be halted after reaching the target of 6,202 registrations. Similarly, the registration of non-electric 4-wheelers will be capped after registering 22,626 vehicles. Once these targets are achieved, the registration of non-electric vehicles (both permanent and temporary) will no longer be allowed in Chandigarh for the fiscal.

Taking Charge: Chandigarh’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Begins

Implementing registration limits for non-electric vehicles brings several advantages. Firstly, it helps control the number of ICE vehicles on the roads moving towards further reduction in air pollution and improved air quality in the city. All new vehicles sold at the moment are BS6 P2 compliant.

Secondly, it encourages the adoption of electric vehicles, which are being spoken of as more environmentally friendly, and thereby contribute to a sustainable future. Moreover, by setting reduction targets, policy encourages individuals to consider alternative modes of transportation such as public transit, cycling, or walking. And of course you’ll have to think long and hard before buying an ICE vehicle because there’s no way of guaranteeing your vehicle will even be registered.

ICE, ICE, Baby: Chandigarh Says ‘No More’

The Administration has estimated that the target for non-electric 2-wheelers will be reached by the first week of July 2023. On the other hand, it is expected that the target for non-electric 4-wheelers will be achieved by the end of December.

These timelines provide a clear indication of the progress towards eco-friendly transportation goals and the success of the registration limits in curbing the use of non-electric vehicles. The fiscal will clearly have months at an end when no new ICE vehicles will be registered.