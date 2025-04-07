Cheaper Bajaj Electric Rickshaw Spied In Jammu Ahead Of Launch

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to introduce a new, more affordable electric rickshaw aimed at countering the wave of low-cost, unbranded, and imported electric three-wheelers currently dominating the market. After filing a design patent for this new EV in March 2025, the first camouflaged test mule has now been spied on public roads near Jammu, suggesting that launch preparations are gaining momentum.

Bajaj’s Answer to Low-Cost E-Rickshaws

Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Jayant Kerni for sharing the exclusive spy shots. The heavily camouflaged prototype closely resembles the patent images seen earlier, confirming Bajaj’s focus on a simple, spacious, and cost-effective design. The rickshaw carries a boxy silhouette, optimizing interior space for passengers — a smart move to appeal to operators looking to maximize trip revenues.

Up front, the prototype sports basic circular headlights and a large windscreen, prioritizing visibility. On the inside, the flat seats and minimalistic cabin highlight Bajaj’s focus on practicality and ease of production, keeping costs in check. Despite the cost-cutting, it’s expected that Bajaj will maintain its high standards of build quality, battery reliability, and safety – key concerns with many of the cheaper, unbranded rivals.

Focus on Affordability, Safety, and Reliability

Unlike many Chinese-imported kits flooding the segment, Bajaj’s upcoming rickshaw will likely be equipped with a better-tested battery pack, promising longer range, faster charging, and an overall longer life cycle. It is expected to offer benefits like roadside assistance, warranties for both vehicle and battery, and easier access to service networks — advantages that many unbranded options cannot match.

While specific technical details remain under wraps, the new affordable Bajaj electric rickshaw could borrow lessons from the recently launched Bajaj GOGO electric rickshaw, which boasts a best-in-class 251 km range. Similar strengths could make Bajaj’s upcoming product an attractive option for fleet operators and individual owners alike.

Launch Timeline

Bajaj’s entry in the lower-cost electric rickshaw segment will surely heat up competition and offer buyers a trusted alternative to the existing unorganized market. An official announcement regarding its launch could follow soon, given that road testing has already begun. Stay tuned for more updates as Bajaj’s budget electric three-wheeler inches closer to production!