Cheaper Gogoro GX250 Homologated – 112km Range, 1.6kWh Battery

The 1.6126 kWh Li-ion battery in Gogoro GX250 is likely to be a swappable one that promises a range of 112 km on a single charge

With the revision in FAME II subsidy scheme, there is a paradigm shift in electric scooters. OEMs now prefer smaller battery options to pose a lower base price, acting as an entry portal into the brand’s EV portfolio. Ola and Ather have done this. Now, it seems to be the turn of Taiwanese brand Gogoro to follow this trend.

Cheaper Gogoro GX250 Homologated

As of now, Gogoro’s Indian portfolio consists of two advertised vehicles under Smart Vehicles – SuperSport and 2 Series. However, the vehicles listing shows Gogoro Delight, SuperSport, Viva and S1 vehicles as well. Earlier this year, Gogoro 2 Plus was homologated too.

All of these are powerful electric scooters with 7kW+ power and the rest of the specs are pretty high-end too. Gogoro seems to working on a new vehicle that could potentially be the most affordable electric scooter in the company’s lineup.

Named Gogoro GX250, this has lower-tier specifications and is likely to strike a much lower price point than others. This new vehicle was recently homologated and homologation documents reveal some key specs.

For starters, Gogoro GX250 is a L1 category vehicle and a battery-operated one at that. As per Vahan website, L1 category vehicle is a motorcycle with a maximum speed under 45 km/h and engine capacity below 50cc or motor power not exceeding 0.5kW (whichever is applicable).

Despite being certified as an L1 category vehicle, Gogoro has type approved GX250 for up to 2.471 kW peak power at 24 km/h. Also, 2.29 kW max 30 minute power at 54.8 km/h. This motor is manufactured by FIEM and the battery is from Gogoro.

Speaking of battery, it is a 37.2 Ah Li-ion battery with 1.6126 kWh of total capacity. From this battery, Gogoro promises a range of 112 km on a single charge, as per AIS040 (Rev 1).

What to expect?

The battery weighs a total of 10.3 kg and is likely to be a removable design, given the brand’s whole appeal. Dimensionally, Gogoro GX250 has a 1425 mm long wheelbase, 650 mm width, 1980 mm length and 1165 mm height.

It has a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 272 kg and can hold a total of 2 persons. Gogoro GX250 is likely to be a low speed electric scooter capped at 25 km/h top speed. This may very well be a city commuter that could benefit from Gogoro’s battery swapping infrastructure.

Pricing might be around Rs. 60,000 mark (ex-sh) and the launch will probably happen some time in 2024. Rivals include other low speed electric scooter promising similar attributes.