Cheapest Cars In India With 6 Airbags As Standard Under Rs 10 Lakh

India as a car market has evolved quite a lot. Car sales has been growing in the recent past and car buyers in India are now willing to extend their budget to incorporate safety and convenience. That said, there are fewer vehicles in India which offer 6 airbags as standard fitment. The trend is changing for the good and there has been a paradigm shift.

More OEMs are now concentrating on vehicular safety, engineering their cars for good crash ratings and offering 6 airbags as standard. We are now getting 6 airbags as standard even in the most affordable Maruti Suzuki Alto. Let’s take a look at what other cars offer 6 airbags as standard under the Rs 10 lakh (Ex-sh) price point.

21. Tata Curvv – Rs 10 Lakh (Ex-sh)

Launched last year, Tata Curvv is a coupe-style compact SUV that takes on rivals like Hyundai Creta. Coming from the house of Tata Motors, Curvv has excellent crash rating credentials, but also offers 6 airbags as standard fitment. On this list, Tata Curvv is the most expensive vehicles to offer this feature as the pricing starts from Rs 10 lakh (Ex-sh).

20. Tata Punch EV – Rs 9.99 Lakh (Ex-sh)

Punch EV is the only electric vehicle on this list that offers 6 airbags as standard across the range and is priced under Rs 10 lakh (Ex-sh). Starting from Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh), it is on the higher end of price spectrum and at the base level, it offers a 25 kWh battery pack promising over 300 km of range.

19. Kia Syros – Rs 9 Lakh (Ex-sh)

Among the newest sub 4m SUV in Indian market, Kia Syros, has been making waves in its segment. It offers a turbo petrol engine as standard and promises a more premium experience than Sonet. Kia offers 6 airbags as standard fitment on this vehicle and it is yet to be crash tested. It has to be noted that all Kia vehicles come with 6 airbags as standard fitment.

18. Maruti Suzuki Brezza – Rs 8.69 Lakh (Ex-sh)

Recently, Maruti Suzuki updated the Brezza sub 4m SUV. As part of this update, Maruti Suzuki offered 6 airbags as standard fitment in Brezza, which used to be just 2 as standard, before this update. Prices for Brezza start from Rs Rs 8.69 lakh (Ex-sh) and is yet to be crash tested.

17. Citroen Aircross SUV – Rs 8.49 Lakh (Ex-sh)

At the bottom of the compact SUV sales charts, we find Citroen Aircross SUV. Last year, Citroen updated this vehicle and dropped C3 from its name. So, C3 Aircross became an Aircross SUV. It gained a few features and 6 airbags as standard was one of them. Prices start at Rs 8.49 lakh (Ex-sh).

16. Citroen Basalt – Rs 8.25 Lakh (Ex-sh)

Rivaling Tata Curvv, we have Citroen Basalt coupe SUV which is not exactly popular in India right now. Basalt recently scored high in crash tests bagging 4 Stars in its name and it gets 6 airbags as standard starting from Rs 8.25 lakh (Ex-sh). Sales seem to be the only nemesis for Basalt.

15. Honda Amaze – Rs 8.14 Lakh (Ex-sh)

Launched late last year, 3rd Gen Honda Amaze features an all new design with completely new sheet metal. Along with that, it also features an all-new and improved interior. Starting from a price point of Rs 8.14 lakh (Ex-sh), Honda Amaze offers 6 airbags as standard and it is yet to be crash tested.

14. Kia Sonet – Rs 8 Lakh (Ex-sh)

Priced Rs 1 lakh below Syros, Kia Sonet is among the stalwarts of sub 4m SUV segment. It brings a more conventional (easy on the eyes) design language and starts at Rs 8 lakh (Ex-sh). It offers 6 airbags as standard like all other Kia vehicles in India and is yet to be crash tested.

13. Tata Nexon – Rs 8 Lakh (Ex-sh)

Also starting at a price point of Rs 8 lakh (Ex-sh), we have Tata Nexon, which has been India’s first vehicle to score 5 Stars in crash ratings. It has proved its mettle (quite literally) and is a fan favourite in this segment. Nexon offers 6 airbags as standard fitment.

12. Mahindra XUV3XO – 7.99 Lakh (Ex-sh)

Residing at the Rs 8 lakh price point, we have the only Mahindra vehicle on this list, which is XUV3XO. When compared to XUV300, we get an all-new design language along with an all-new and significantly improved interior quality with plush feel. The predecessor was a 5 Star crash rated vehicle and XUV3XO offers 6 airbags as standard.

11. Hyundai Venue – Rs 7.94 Lakh (Ex-sh)

Starting from a price point of Rs 7.94 lakh (Ex-sh), Hyundai Venue offers 6 airbags as standard fitment like other Hyundai vehicles further down this list. This sub 4m SUV is on the verge of getting its 2nd facelift, which is expected to launch around mid 2025.

10. Skoda Kylaq – Rs 7.89 Lakh (Ex-sh)

The latest sub 4m SUV in India, Skoda Kylaq, is a desirable vehicle. It is positioned on the same MQB A0 IN platform as its larger siblings like Kushaq and Slavia. It is a 5 Star crash tested vehicle (BNCAP) and it offers 6 airbags as standard, starting from Rs 7.89 lakh (Ex-sh).

9. Hyundai i20 – Rs 7.04 Lakh (Ex-sh)

I20 is the only premium hatchback on this list to offer 6 airbags as standard fitment across variant range. Prices for i20 start from Rs 7.04 lakh (Ex-sh) and it is yet to be crash tested. Tata Altroz facelift is currently testing and it might also pack 6 airbags in the future.

8. Maruti Suzuki Dzire – Rs 6.84 Lakh (Ex-sh)

With the launch of 4th Gen Dzire in India, Maruti Suzuki created quite a buzz in the industry. That’s because Dzire is Maruti’s first ever vehicle to register a 5 Star crash rating (GNCAP) and it also offered 6 airbags as standard while prices start from Rs 6.84 lakh (Ex-sh).

7. Hyundai Aura – Rs 6.54 Lakh (Ex-sh)

While it is not known to be a looker, Hyundai Aura offers a solid package of features and creature comforts. Where safety is concerned, Aura offers 6 airbags as standard and it is yet to be crash tested. Prices for Aura start from Rs 6.54 lakh (Ex-sh).

6. Maruti Suzuki Swift – Rs 6.49 Lakh (Ex-sh)

The 4th Gen Swift introduced an all-new exterior design language and an all-new interior and it was Maruti’s first ever vehicle to offer 6 airbags as standard. It is yet to be crash tested and it starts from Rs 6.49 lakh (Ex-sh).

5. Hyundai Exter – Rs 6.21 Lakh (Ex-sh)

Positioned below the Venue sub 4m SUV, Exter is a versatile tall riding crossover vehicle. Pricing for Exter starts from Rs 6.21 lakh (Ex-sh) and it offers 6 airbags as standard like other Hyundai vehicles. Exter is yet to be crash tested.

4. Nissan Magnite – Rs 6.12 Lakh (Ex-sh)

Launched last year, Nissan Magnite facelift brought in a whole new bunch of upgrades and features, making it more appealing to buyers. With the facelift priced from Rs 6.12 lakh (Ex-sh), Magnite offers 6 airbags as standard and it has garnered 4 Stars crash rating.

3. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios – Rs 5.98 Lakh (Ex-sh)

Directly competing with Maruti Suzuki Swift, we have Hyundai Grand i10 Nios starting at a price point of Rs 5.98 lakh (Ex-sh). It offers 6 airbags as standard like other Hyundai cars and is yet to be crash tested.

2. Maruti Suzuki Celerio – Rs 5.64 Lakh (Ex-sh)

Celerio is among the premium small hatchbacks sold in India. Recently, Maruti Suzuki updated Celerio and it now gets 6 airbags as standard. This vehicle is yet to be crash tested.

1. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 – Rs 4.23 Lakh (Ex-sh)

Alto K10 is India’s most affordable vehicle on sale. It starts from Rs 4.23 lakh (Ex-sh) as per the recently revised prices. This recent update also brought 6 airbags as standard fitment on Alto K10 and it is yet to be crash tested. Considering Maruti’s previous stance on airbags, it is a very interesting and positive outcome. Thus, Alto K10 becomes India’s most affordable car to feature 6 airbags as standard.