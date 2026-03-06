Chery iCar V23 Spied Testing In India For JSW – Shows Road Presence

It is no suspense that JSW Group is on the verge of setting up an independent manufacturing presence in the country. This will be independent of their partnership with SAIC’s MG Motor. In that regard, the company under the name of JSW Motors has set up a manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

With an active partnership with Chery Automobile of China, JSW Motors aims to bring multiple vehicles in the country and Chery iCar V23 is one among them. It has been spied testing on public roads again, showing its size and road presence. Launch is likely to happen by the end of this year. Let’s take a closer look.

Chery iCar Spied Testing In India

JSW Motors’ first car for India will be a “muscle car”, as per Managing Director Sajjan Jindal. Which is rumoured to be Jetour T2 PHEV and it will also be India’s first-ever mainstream plug-in Hybrid vehicle as well. After the T2, JSW is expected to launch a few vehicles including iCar V23 which was spied recently and Jaecoo J5, which was spied testing yesterday.

Both these vehicles are likely to be CKD or locally manufactured and hence the testing. India-spec version of this vehicle will come with a new name. It is a rugged-looking neo-retro lifestyle electric SUV. It comes with a boxy silhouette like a traditional SUV and gets retro design cues like round headlights and flared wheel arches.

Even though JSW Motors’ first vehicle is expected to be a plug-in Hybrid “muscle car”, which is speculated to be a Jetour T2, iCar V23 is the one that company officially teased. Thus sparking new speculations if iCar V23 will be the first one to launch. As seen in the video by automotive enthusiast Abhimanyu Komawar, we can see that this vehicle has a lot of road presence.

What to expect?

Beside a Tata Nexon sub 4m SUV, iCar V23 looks significantly taller too. Where dimensions are concerned, Chery iCar V23 measures 4,220 mm in length, 1,915 mm in width, 1,845 mm in height and a 2,730 mm long wheelbase. It has upright windshield and boxy body, which combined with 2,730 mm long wheelbase, should offer a lot of interior volume.

Globally, iCar V23 is a pure electric SUV that comes with multiple battery options. Lower variants are specced with 47 kWh to 60 kWh battery pack options with a sole electric motor driving rear wheels, rated at 135 bhp and 180 Nm. Higher variants get up to 81.7 kWh battery, driving two electric motors for an AWD setup with 212 bhp and 292 Nm total system output and up to 501 km of range on a single charge (CLTC cycle).

While India launch is highly likely, there is no official timeline revealed yet. The company’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility will commence assembly operations from August 2026. When launched, Chery iCar V23 under JSW Motors branding, will probably rival other lifestyle electric SUVs like Mahindra BE 6.