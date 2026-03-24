Chery Jaecoo J5 Spied Testing For JSW – India-Spec Design Details Leaked

China’s leading car exporter, Chery Automobile Co, has been making quite a few headlines in Indian automotive industry in the recent past. That is because of their partnership with JSW Motors which is keen on bringing multiple Chery products in India via CBU and CKD routes. One among them in Chery Jaecoo J5, which has been spied testing again.

Previous spy shots of Jaecoo J5 showed this Hyundai Creta and Tata Sierra size SUV from the rear. Latest spy shots by automotive enthusiast Shiveet Singh show the design of India-spec Jaecoo J5 with unique wheel designs, front fascia, headlight design and other aspects. Let’s take a closer look.

Chery Jaecoo J5 Spied Testing

The recent spy shots of Chery Jaecoo J5 SUV shows a test mule fully camouflaged with temporary red registration plates from Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO in Pune, Maharashtra. There was also a code stuck to its windshield that read JD-173. Interestingly, this test mule did not have any exhaust setup at the rear and the front air intakes were fully camouflaged.

These attributes suggest that the Chery Jaecoo J5 which is being tested for JSW Motors is likely to be a fully-electric model. In global markets, Jaecoo J5 is offered in both ICE and EV versions. It is a C Segment 4.2m to 4.5m SUV measuring 4,380 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width, 1,650 mm in height and has a 2,620 mm long wheelbase.

When launched, it will take on other electric C SUVs like Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, Vinfast VF 6 and upcoming Tata Sierra EV, among others. The wheel design seen with this test mule, does not seem to match with the J5 EV sold globally, suggesting that it will be an India-specific design.

What to expect?

Speaking of design, Chery Jaecoo J5 EV offers sophisticated design language with straight lines that make it look contemporary. This is a safe bet and Indian audience have historically rewarded boxy designs. We get a closed-off grille with J5 EV, wide LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, straight window line, up to 19-inch wheels, LED tail lights, all-wheel disc brakes, rear independent suspension and other attributes.

On the inside, we can see a large portrait-style infotainment screen, 10.25-inch instrument cluster, powered front seats, heated and ventilated front seats, 8-speaker Sony audio system, heated steering wheel, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof and more. Level-2 ADAS, 540-degree cameras, driver monitoring system and other features are notable too.

Powering the Chery Jaecoo J5 EV is a 58.9 kWh battery pack in markets like Australia. Range promised on a single charge is 400 km and the single electric motor is rated at 208 bhp and 288 Nm, driving front wheels. 0-100 km/h comes up in 7.7 seconds and J5 EV also supports up to 130 KW of DC fast charging as well.

As per Managing Director Parth Jindal, JSW Motors’ first offering will be a large muscle car which is speculated to be Jetour T2 PHEV. It is expected to be launched around Diwali and is expected to be a CBU offering. After that, JSW Motors is looking to launch two CKD vehicles assembled at their Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility – Jaecoo J5 and Chery iCar V23.