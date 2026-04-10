Chery Jaecoo J7 Spied In India – Plug-In Hybrid SUV Testing For JSW?

The Jaecoo J7 SUV has been making headlines globally. In the UK, it has recently emerged as the best-selling car, becoming the first Chinese-origin vehicle to top the sales charts in that market. In India, test mules of Jaecoo J5, iCar V23 and Jetour T2 have already been spotted in recent months.

Now, the Jaecoo J7 is grabbing attention in India as well, having been spotted here for the first time. The units were seen being transported on a flat-bed truck without any camouflage, clearly revealing their design.

Chery Jaecoo J7 Spied In India

The Indian car market is set to see a new entrant in the near future, with JSW Motors preparing to establish its own presence beyond its partnership with MG Motor. The company is expected to introduce a range of NEVs (New Energy Vehicles) in collaboration with Chery Automobile.

One such product could be the Jaecoo J7. In terms of design, Jaecoo J7 carries a silhouette similar to a Range Rover Sport, with a boxy yet premium stance. It measures around 4,500 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width and 1,680 mm in height, with a wheelbase of up to 2,672 mm. The SUV rides on 19-inch wheels and offers ground clearance of up to 210 mm.

In international markets like the UK, Jaecoo J7 is positioned as a competitively priced premium SUV. Prices start from around £29,435 for the petrol variant, while the plug-in hybrid version is priced from £35,065 (Rs 43.78 lakhs). This places it against established rivals like Hyundai Tucson, BMW X1 and Citroen C5 Aircross, while still undercutting many of them on price.

First ever Chinese car to top UK car sales chart Jaecoo 7 is No 1 selling car in UK for March 2026 85% of total sales were of the PHEV variant. Priced from £29,105 (petrol base) to £35,175 (PHEV top) in the UK, it undercuts most rivals while offering up to 90 km electric-only… pic.twitter.com/JdErMTTbnE — RushLane (@rushlane) April 10, 2026

Petrol and PHEV options

The SUV is offered with both petrol and PHEV powertrains globally. The PHEV version combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an 18.3 kWh battery pack, delivering an electric-only range of up to 56 miles (around 90 km). Jaecoo also claims an impressive combined range of up to 745 miles with a full tank and battery. Meanwhile, the petrol version is also available with AWD and comes with off-road credentials like 600 mm water wading capability and a 29-degree departure angle.

Inside, Jaecoo J7 offers a feature-rich cabin with a 14.8-inch portrait touchscreen, dual wireless chargers, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, heated and ventilated front seats, 540-degree camera system, panoramic sunroof, ADAS and a head-up display. It also offers a strong safety package, backed by a 5-star safety rating and a 7-year warranty in global markets, highlighting the brand’s focus on value and long-term ownership appeal.

India Plans

If launched in India, Jaecoo J7 could shake up the mid-size SUV segment, especially with its plug-in hybrid tech and aggressive global pricing strategy. Positioned against models like Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass and upcoming hybrid SUVs, it has the potential to stand out with its combination of performance, features and EV-only driving capability. However, its success will largely depend on pricing, localisation and how JSW-Chery plans to position the brand in a highly competitive and price-sensitive market.

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