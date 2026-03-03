Chery Jetour T2 PHEV Patented In India For JSW – 2026 Launch

To establish a strong foothold in the market, JSW Motors plans to target segments with significant untapped potential

JSW Motors is geared up to commence its journey as an independent car brand, distinct from the JSW MG Motor. Such an approach can help strengthen market reach and support portfolio diversification. JSW Motors’ first product is likely to be the Chery Jetour T2 i-DM PHEV SUV, which was recently featured in a full-page newspaper advertisement. In the latest update, the Chery Jetour T2 i-DM has been patented in India for JSW Motors. Let’s check out the details.

Chery Jetour T2 design patented

As evident from the design patent images, the Chery Jetour T2 has a robust boxy profile. Overall design approach seems comparable to the Land Rover Defender. Jetour describes the SUV’s design theme as “Rugged Simplicity”, which is quite apt. The SUV looks tough and has a striking presence.

Key features include rectangular headlamp housings, a blacked-out grille with studded elements and a prominent bumper. Side profile has squared wheel arches, traditional door handles, running boards, rectangular ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, robust roof rails and a shark fin antenna.

The alloy wheel design shown in the patent images appears the same as seen with the international-spec model. At the rear, the SUV has vertically stacked tail lamps, T2 badging, a flat tailgate and a chunky bumper. The tailgate holds a spare tyre, which is fully enclosed for protection with a robust cover.

Interior, features

Jetour T2 i-DM packs in a comprehensive range of premium features. Key highlights include a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch instrument display and intelligent voice control. Also included are features such as a leather wrapped steering wheel, premium 12-speaker audio system, wireless charging, Wi-Fi hotspot, Type-C USB ports, 220V power supply in trunk and Vehicle-to-Load power (220V).

Powertrain, specs

While the Jetour T2 has petrol powertrain options, the PHEV version is sold as the Jetour T2 i-DM. In India, only the PHEV version will be available. JSW Motors is yet to reveal the SUV’s name for the Indian market. The PHEV version utilizes a 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid powertrain, which generates 156 PS and 220 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 3-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Jetour T2 i-DM’s transmission is engineered to boost hybrid efficiency. It allows seamless switching between electric, hybrid and engine modes. In pure electric mode, power is supplied by a 26.7 kWh battery pack. Certified range (NEDC) in pure electric mode is 139 km.

When using a fast charger, 30% to 80% charge can be achieved in around 30 minutes. With a standard charger, 30% to 100% charge will take around 4 hours. Similar to the international-spec model, the Jetour T2 i-DM in India is expected to be offered in both FWD and AWD formats.

It is expected that the Jetour T2 i-DM could be launched around the 2026 festive season. The SUV will be locally assembled at the brand’s upcoming greenfield manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. It could be offered at a starting price of around Rs 45 lakh. In that case, it will emerge as the most accessible PHEV model in India.









