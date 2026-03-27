Chery-JLR Freelander SUV Spy Shots Leak From Crash Test

While the original Freelander used ICE engines, the new Chery-JLR Freelander SUV will be available in BEV and EREV formats

Operational since 2012, the Chery-JLR partnership is witnessing collaborations on various fronts. In product development, the first vehicle to be launched will be the Freelander SUV. The ‘Freelander’ nameplate has been licensed by JLR and it is being revived as a standalone brand.

It is separate from JLR’s ‘House of Brands’ strategy that includes Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar. Ahead of Freelander’s launch on 31st March, the SUV has been spied at a crash test facility. Let’s check out the details.

Chery Freelander – Design and features

On the crash test vehicle, one can see a sticker mentioning ‘Chery Auto’ and ‘C-NCAP’. From the damage seen on the side of the SUV, it appears that this test vehicle has undergone a side pole impact test. The Chery Freelander SUV follows the design philosophy of the original JLR model, as evident with the rugged, boxy profile. It is also comparable to the classic Land Rover Discovery.

Key highlights at the front include rectangular headlamps, a closed-off grille, distinctive corner light signatures and a prominent clamshell bonnet. The SUV has ‘FREELANDER’ stamping on the grille and at the rear as well. LiDAR modules are installed at the front and rear, hinting at advanced autonomous driving capabilities. The SUV is also expected to get front and rear cameras.

Side profile has circular wheel arches, large alloy wheels, running boards and roof rails. With a large rear overhang, one can expect ample boot space and a roomier experience even for third-row passengers. At the rear, the Freelander SUV has a flat boot lid. For an enhanced clutter-free profile, the rear wiper is tucked under the roof-mounted spoiler. The SUV has rectangular tail lamps, similar to the lighting signatures seen at the front.

Interior, tech package

Chery Freelander SUV will be available in a 6-seat configuration (2+2+2). It will integrate various advanced systems from leading tech suppliers. For example, the Level 2+ ADAS systems will be sourced from Huawei Qiankun. The infotainment and digital dashboard will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. The SUV will be using CATL batteries, known for their advanced cell chemistry, high energy density and strong safety standards.

Key features on the inside include a three-spoke steering wheel. It is equipped with scroll wheel controls, making it easier to access the various features and functions. The SUV has a full-width screen at the base of the windscreen. Also present is a large floating central touchscreen. It has physical buttons at the bottom for easy and quick access to essential controls.

Other key highlights include dual wireless charging pads and an electronic gear selector. There’s useful storage space for personal items beneath the console. The right-side seat in the second row has the seatbelt installed on the seat itself. It indicates that this seat will have the ‘zero-gravity mode’ function.

Chery Freelander powertrain, price

Specific details of the powertrain are yet to be revealed. However, it is expected that the Freelander SUV will be available in BEV and EREV (Extended Range Electric Vehicle) formats. The BEV version is expected to get an 800V high-voltage system. All variants of the Freelander SUV will have AWD and benefit from the all-terrain driving capabilities of Land Rover.

More details about the SUV will be revealed in the coming days. Freelander could be offered at a starting price of around CNY 400,000 (Rs 54.57 lakh). In addition to China, the Chery Freelander SUV will also be available in the Middle East. Launch in more markets globally could be considered at a later date.