Chery Patents 2 Electric Cars In India – Launch Plans?

Chery Automobile Co Ltd is a popular state-owned carmaker in China. Where volumes are concerned, Chery is China’s 4th largest carmaker and is aggressively expanding across major global markets. The company’s eyes are also set on India, which has emerged as the 3rd largest automotive market in the world.

Previously, Chery was in talks with Tata Motors for a potential joint venture to sell cars in India, which did not work out post geopolitical tensions between India and China. Now, Chery has trademarked two new vehicles in India, sparking speculations of a potential re-entry with a new partner, which is JSW Group.

Chery Patents 2 Electric Cars In India

Recently, Chery Automobiles has patented two new vehicles in India, which could be the ones JSW Group aims to launch in India. Neither companies have yet to confirm any concrete developments in this regard. However, these patented vehicles look promising as they are what a new OEM would initially launch to establish their brand name.

First vehicle patented by Chery looks like a full-size luxury minivan, a format which has emerged as the next big thing in luxury among India’s elites. Where design is concerned, it looks like the production version of Exlantix E08 concept which is expected to launch under the Luxeed brand, which is owned by Chery in cooperation of Huawei under Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA).

The second vehicle looks like a mid-size electric crossover SUV. It features a sporty design along with aerodynamic profiling, which is similar to what a lot of Chinese brands are doing these days. There is a good probability that these new patents might just be IP protection exercise by Chery in Indian market.

Launch by JSW Group?

Last month, a report by Bloomberg mentioned business tycoon Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Group and Chery Automobiles are working on an NEV (New Energy Vehicle) brand and launch electric vehicles in India. As per the report, JSW Group would pay a one-time technology transfer fee and royalties to Cherry for supply of parts and models, instead of a more traditional partnership.

This move marks a significant step in JSW Group’s ambitions in the automotive world and will likely establish itself as an important player in the premium and luxury NEV segment. Chery has a slew of Hybrid and Electric vehicles under its brand and multiple other subsidiaries like iCar, Exeed, Jetour and Omoda / Jaeco among others.

The launch timeline for JSW and Chery NEVs to hit the Indian market is speculated to be around 2027. JSW Group will reportedly establish an assembly facility in India, while Chery will provide vehicles and associated parts as CKD units.