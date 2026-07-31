Chery Patents 3 More Vehicles In India – Exeed, Lepas, Fulwin

Chery Automobile has been pumping new car patents in India’s IP directory. There have been a plethora of patents filed already, like an a la carte menu. Recently, Chery has filed design patents for three more vehicles. These could be launched by Indian car brands like JSW Motors in India or any other brands.

The three latest design patents from Chery in the Indian market are diverse, across multiple sub brands Chery Automobile has. These include Chery Fulwin X3L boxy SUV, Chery Lepas L4 ICE SUV and Exeed Exlantix ES7 GT.

Fulwin X3L

Chery’s Fulwin subsidiary primarily concentrates on NEVs (New Energy Vehicles) just like almost every other Chery brand. The Fulwin model recently patented in India is the X3L, which is the biggest of the X3 family and is exclusively offered as an REEV (Range Extending Electric Vehicle) Plug-In Hybrid EV, while smaller X3 and X3 Plus are pure EVs.

X3 measures 4,327 mm in length, X3 Plus is a little longer at 4,380 mm, while X3L is 4,545 mm. All look almost identical, but the wheels of X3L match with the patent filed in India. It has a rugged and boxy aesthetics and measures 1,950 mm in width and 1,815 mm in height for an imposing road presence. Wheelbase is 2,783 mm.

1 of 6

It has rugged interiors, 15.6” infotainment screen, wide TFT instrument screen, Falcon 500 intelligent driving system, memory parking function, remote parking function and more. Powering Chery Fulwin X3L is Kunpeng Golden REEV system with a 1.5 Petrol range extender engine and up to 33.7 kWh battery, up to 215 km pure electric range and then AWD dual motor variant packs 422 bhp and 505 Nm, good for 0-100 km/h acceleration of 4.7s.

Lepas L4

Recently, Chery has patented the EV version of Lepas L4 SUV in India. Now, Chery has patented the current Lepas L4 ICE in India, which has been on sale in a few markets. It has a cascading style front grille with Lepas logo in the middle, chrome grille surround, split LED headlights and DRLs and black element that extends from grille to headlights are notable.

1 of 7

On the sides, we can see sloping roofline, attractive alloy wheels, gloss black body cladding and body coloured wheel arch cladding. At the rear, we can see sleek LED tail lights housed in a connecting Black element, sporty bumpers with faux diffuser and gloss black highlights. Lepas L4 measures 4,406 mm long, 1,820 mm wide, 1,635 mm tall and has a 2,700 mm long wheelbase.

On the inside, 13.2-inch portrait-style infotainment screen, small and wide TFT instrument cluster, three-spoke steering wheel, 50W wireless charging pad and other attributes are notable. Powering the ICE version of Lepas L4 is a 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine with around 145 bhp and peak power and 255 Nm of peak torque. There’s a 1.5L NA Petrol engine as well. EV version is expected to share powertrains with Jaecoo J5 already spied testing in India.

Exeed Exlantix ES7 GT

While the aforementioned Chery patents are more mainstream, the Exeed Exlantix ES7 GT patent is a lot more special. For starters, it is a performance shooting brake station wagon, which just looks stunning. There is an REEV system in this GT with up to 1,700 km range, 1000V EV architecture for fast charging and a triple motor layout for sub 3 second 0-100 km/h acceleration.

Exlantix ES7 GT measures around 4,945 mm in length, 1,930 mm in width, 1,656 mm in height and has a 2,925 mm long wheelbase. There are roof rails, up to 21-inch alloy wheels, sloping shooting brake roofline, sleek LED headlights, connecting LED tail lights, a hatchback style tailgate that opens up into a large loading aperture and more.

1 of 6

On the inside, 15.6-inch central screen, 12.3-inch passenger screen and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, leather interiors, faux carbon fiber trims and more. Falcon 700 ADAS suite is notable too. Powering the Exeed Exlantix ES7 GT is a battery pack around 41 kWh battery and a 1.5L range extending Petrol engine with up to 1,700 km range.