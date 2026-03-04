Chery Patents New Pickup Truck In India That Could Convert Into 7-Seater SUV

Other than the partnership with JSW Motor, Chery has been patenting multiple vehicles in India, which could launch in the future under JSW brand. Apart from Jetour T2 patent, we saw a luxury MPV which might be a production-spec version of Exlantix E08 Concept, a mid-size crossover SUV and even Tiggo 8.

Now, Chery has patented yet another vehicle in India, which is rather interesting. It is called T1TP Concept, which is patented in its pickup truck version and it can be transformed into a 7-seater SUV as well. Let’s take a closer look.

Chery Patents New Pickup Truck In India

Renowned Chinese carmaker, Chery, has been generating quite a few headlines in India in recent times. The most prominent headline is that JSW Motor will launch Chery Jetour T2 in India, marking the beginning of its independent endeavour in India’s automotive market. It will be India’s first-ever mainstream plug-in Hybrid vehicle.

We wish the new T1TP Concept which was just patented in India is more than just an IP protection exercise. We hope something like this is launched in the country, probably under JSW brand. Lifestyle vehicles are picking up in the country and a monocoque vehicle with sophisticated ride, but with versatility of 7-seats and an open load bed, might just be something we never knew we wanted.

Not a lot of details about Chery T1TP Concept are out, but it is positioned on a monocoque platform. It was unveiled at 2025 Chery International User Summit in Wuhu, China. At the event, it was showcased with the rear roof element, which transforms it into a 7-seater SUV. The patents in India show it in its pickup truck avatar with a stylized roll cage.

What to expect?

Dimensionally, Chery T1TP measures around 4.9 metres in length, making it a tad smaller than mid-size pickup trucks. Chery has developed a quick-release structure which transforms this vehicle from a pickup truck to SUV or vice versa. When it is removed, there is a 600L volume in the tub and a few tie down points to secure cargo.

There are adjustable dividers that separate the dual-cab area from the load area, which could allow users to transport long items, if the load bed is not long enough. Where powertrains are concerned, Chery is hush-hush about what will power T1TP. Speculations suggest a Diesel Plug-In Hybrid powertrain will be under the bonnet. Chery or JSW Motor has not confirmed whether T1TP will launch in India.







