Chery QQ3 EV Patented In India – JSW’s Nexon EV Rival, China Price CNY 59k (Rs 8 L)

Chery Automobile from China has partnered up with India’s JSW Motors to offer a host of NEVs (New Energy Vehicles). As per the spy shots and leaks, JSW Motors will kick start its automotive journey with Chery Jetour T2 PHEV, followed by Chery Jaecoo J5 and Chery iCar V23. Even the Chery Jaecoo J7 has been spotted in India recently.

But what if there was scope for more vehicles in the future as JSW Motors and Chery Automobile found the need for aggressive expansion? Chery’s patents in the Indian market could give us some insights regarding this and the latest one is Chery QQ3 EV, which is a 4.2m electric vehicle which has some launch probabilities in India. Let’s take a closer look.

Chery QQ3 EV Patented In India

In China, Chery QQ3 has been launched around 2 weeks ago, for a price tag starting from CNY 58,900 and goes till CNY 78,900 (introductory pricing). This roughly translates to around Rs 8.05 lakh and Rs 10.78 lakh. Chery has revealed that around 57k bookings poured in immediately after launch, showing its popularity.

There are two trim levels across 4 variants to choose from – Love Edition and Share Edition offered in either 310 km range or 420 km range variants. Chery QQ3 comes with an interesting design language which the company calls ‘square within round’. There are Q-shaped LED headlights, curvy body panels with semi flush door handles and a closed-off grille.

Minimalist and curvaceous design language can be seen on the inside as well. The dashboard is dominated by a 15.6-inch central 2.5K infotainment screen and then an 8.8-inch instrument cluster. Computation is handled by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip. Heated and ventilated seats, a 70L frunk, V2L function and a 375L trunk are notable too.

Specs & Features

Falcon 500 driver assistance suite is optional and comes with its own brains with up to 80 TOPS of computational muscle. This unlocks features like automated parking as well. Dimensionally, Chery QQ3 patented in India, measures 4,195 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width, 1,573 mm in height and has a 2,700 mm long wheelbase.

In terms of powertrains, there is a wide range of options for buyers to choose from. Battery options are 29.48 kWh (310 km range) and 41.28 kWh (420 km range). There are options with motor too – 77 bhp and 90 Nm and 120 bhp and 115 Nm. The most notable thing about Chery QQ3 is that the single motor is driving rear wheels and not front ones, making it a RWD EV on a budget.





