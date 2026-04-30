Chery Three-Vehicle Composite Crash Test – Front And Rear Impact At Same Time

Chery has showcased the safety capabilities of its flagship Tiggo 9 PHEV SUV through a multi-vehicle composite crash test conducted at its Longshan test facility in Wuhu, China. The test was part of the company’s 2026 International Business Summit and was carried out in the presence of global dealers and international media.

Unlike conventional crash tests that focus on a single impact, this evaluation was designed to simulate real-world multi-vehicle collision scenarios, where a car is subjected to continuous impact forces from multiple directions. Such scenarios are commonly seen in highway pile-ups or situations where a stationary vehicle is hit from both the front and rear.

Three-Vehicle Composite Crash Simulation

In this test, the Tiggo 9 served as the core vehicle and was subjected to a 50 km/h frontal impact from a Tiggo 7. At the same time, it was rear-ended at 40 km/h by a moving barrier calibrated to simulate another Tiggo 7 in terms of load.

This setup replicates complex crash conditions involving simultaneous front and rear impacts, placing significantly higher stress on the vehicle’s structure and safety systems compared to standard crash protocols. The objective was to assess not just impact absorption, but also how well the vehicle maintains cabin integrity and coordinates its restraint systems under compounded loads.

Structural Integrity And Occupant Safety

Following the test, the Tiggo 9’s passenger compartment remained structurally intact, with no major deformation observed across the A, B, C and D pillars. Importantly, sufficient survival space was preserved for occupants, indicating effective energy distribution across the vehicle structure.

All primary safety systems functioned as intended. Front, side and curtain airbags deployed correctly, while seatbelt pretensioners activated in sync with the impact forces. These systems are critical in reducing occupant injury during high-impact collisions.

Post-crash accessibility was also maintained. All four doors unlocked automatically and could be opened normally, ensuring easy access for rescue operations. Additionally, there was no fuel leakage detected, and hazard warning lights were activated immediately after the collision.

Part Of Wider Safety Validation Programme

The Tiggo 7, which played a role in the crash simulation, also demonstrated solid structural performance. Chery stated that the test highlights consistent safety engineering across the Tiggo lineup, not just in flagship models like the Tiggo 9.

This composite crash test is part of Chery’s broader global safety validation strategy. The company has been conducting multiple tests across international markets, including battery fire resistance checks, seawater immersion tests, desert heat exposure validation and underbody durability assessments.

Real-World Crash Validation Becoming Common

Similar real-world crash demonstrations have also been seen in India. Tata Motors, for example, has showcased high-impact crash scenarios during key product unveilings. At the Sierra’s showcase, the company demonstrated a car-to-car frontal crash, where one Sierra was driven into another to highlight structural strength and occupant safety. More recently, during the Punch update, Tata also presented a frontal crash test involving a truck to simulate severe real-world conditions.

With increasing focus on real-world safety scenarios, automakers are going beyond standard crash tests to validate performance under complex conditions. Such demonstrations also reflect growing competition among global manufacturers to showcase safety capabilities, especially as buyers become more conscious about crash performance and real-world protection.