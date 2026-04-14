Chery Tiggo 7L Patented In India – JSW’s Rival To Harrier, XUV7XO, Hector?

Chery Automobile from China and India’s upcoming automotive brand, JSW Motors, have partnered up to introduce a bunch of NEVs (New Energy Vehicles) in the country. Chery Jetour T2, Chery iCar V23, Chery Jaecoo J5 and Jaecoo J7 have emerged as probable candidates. Chery’s is further patenting new vehicles in India, which could be for the future.

The latest of these patents filed for India is Chery Tiggo 7L, which was launched in China just 4-5 days ago. It is a slightly larger version of Chery Tiggo 7, which was refreshed recently too. Chery patenting this vehicle in India might be a hint for a probable launch or it could just be an IP protection exercise. Let’s take a closer look.

Chery Tiggo 7L Patented In India

Where pricing is concerned, Chery Tiggo 7L currently has an introductory offer starting from CNY 78,900 and goes till CNY 99,900. This translates to around Rs 10.77 lakh and Rs 13.64 lakh. Tiggo 7L is a slightly larger version of Tiggo 7, which costs between CNY 69,900 and CNY 81,900 (around Rs 9.54 lakh and Rs 11.18 lakh).

Tiggo 7L has a distinctive design as well. It has a new front fascia donning a large spindle-like V-shaped grille, vertical triangular elements in bumper, stylish headlights, semi flush door handles, large alloy wheels, longer length and wheelbase, connected LED tail lights, a slightly more dynamic silhouette than Tiggo 7 and more.

Dimensionally, Tiggo 7L is 4,655 mm long and has a 2,720 mm long wheelbase, while Tiggo 7 is 4,530 mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. There are changes on the inside too as Tiggo 7 features a dual 12.3-inch screen setup housed in one unit. Tiggo 7L, on the other hand, has a larger 15.6-inch infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster.

Powertrains, Safety

Chery Tiggo 7L gets up to seven airbags and then there is L2 ADAS suite, for a host of autonomous driving features including auto emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. Offering Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 7L is Chery’s multi-variant strategy and even has global positioning advantages.

Tiggo 7 only gets one 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine option rated at 154 bhp of peak power. Tiggo 7L patented in India, gets a choice between a 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine and a 1.6L Turbo Petrol engine. The latter is rated at 197 bhp of peak power.







Also read – Chery QQ3 EV patented in India