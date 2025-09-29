Chery Tiggo 8 SUV Patented In India – Launch Soon?

With its 5-seater format, Chery Tiggo 8 can be one of the most spacious SUVs in its class in India

As geopolitical ties reportedly improve between India and China, it appears that Chinese carmakers are planning to expand their footprint in the Indian market. A relevant example is Chery Automobile, which has patented multiple models in India. Chery is a state-owned enterprise and the fourth largest automobile manufacturer in China. Latest Chery model that has been patented in India is the Tiggo 8 SUV. Let’s check out the details.

Chery Tiggo 8 SUV – Styling and features

Patent design of Chery Tiggo 8 filed in India reveals that the SUV’s exteriors are largely the same as the international-spec model. Key features of Tiggo 8 include a prominent octagonal grille and sharp LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. Side profile has smooth body panelling, large 19-inch alloy wheels, flush body-coloured door handles, squared wheel arches and a gently sloping roofline.

Tiggo 8 makes liberal use of chrome accents all across, which enhances its road presence. At the rear, the SUV has edgy tail lamps in connected format. Other highlights include a raked windshield, roof-mounted spoiler with brake lights and rugged bumper design. Across international markets, different versions are on offer such as Tiggo 8 Pro, Tiggo 8 Plus and Tiggo 8 Pro Max. Hybrid versions are also on offer in markets such as Australia, United Kingdom and Malaysia.

Dimensionally, Chery Tiggo 8 is 4,696 mm long, 1,860 mm wide and 1,745 mm tall. The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,710 mm. The international-spec model comes in a 5-seater format, which ensures optimized space for all passengers. Considering diverse consumer needs in India, Tiggo 8 could get multiple seating options here. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

Chery Tiggo 8 – Performance, equipment list

Powering the Chery Tiggo 8 SUV is a 2.0-litre TGDI petrol engine that generates 245 PS and 390 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7DCT high-efficiency transmission. Tiggo 8 comes with a ZF All-scene intelligent 4-wheel drive. The SUV has a rated fuel efficiency of 11.5 km/l. Users can choose from a total of 6 drive modes, which include Eco, Normal and Sport.

Chery Tiggo 8 offers a comprehensive range of premium features. Some of the key highlights include a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 540° pano view camera setup, multilingual intelligent voice interaction, 12-speaker sound system, multi-color ambient lighting and 50-watt high power wireless charging.

Another USP is the strong focus on safety. Chery Tiggo 8 has nine airbags and a built-in dashcam. A total of 19 ADAS features are on offer. These include blind spot detection, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, emergency lane keeping, front collision warning, driver monitoring system, traffic jam alert, lane departure warning and lane departure prevention. Chery Tiggo 8 has a 4-star rating in Euro NCAP crash tests.

Chery now has multiple patents in India, but launch timelines have not been revealed. Assuming that Tiggo 8 is introduced in India, it could have a starting price of around Rs 30 lakh. It will take on rivals such as Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Meridian, BYD Atto 3, Tata Harrier and Mahindra XEV 9e.