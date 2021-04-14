Chevrolet Cruze Recall Over Faulty Takata Airbags In India Complete

Chevrolet Cruze was an executive class sedan that competed against the likes of Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla Altis

Although Chevrolet, a subsidiary of American auto giant General Motors, quit India operations a few years ago, it continues to provide service to existing consumers. Before exiting India, General Motors has promised to provide servicing of Chevrolet cars for at least another decade.

The carmaker earlier had announced a recall of the Cruse sedan that were fitted with faulty Takata airbags. Models manufactured between 2009 and 2017 were affected by this recall. Recently, the American company through a press release statement confirmed that its after-sales teams have completed the inspection and replacement of faulty airbags.

Recall Process & Reason

As many as 12,000 units of Cruze were affected by this recall which was initially announced on 25 February 2019. However, the company feels that there might still be a few units affected by this recall that may not have had the opportunity to get inspected. In order to ensure safety of its customers, Chevrolet has appealed to all Cruze owners to get their vehicles inspected as soon as possible.

The company has asked its customers to visit either the company’s official India website or GM Takata Airbag India website to verify if their vehicle is affected by this recall. In case a car needs to be addressed, the affected consumer has to contact Chevrolet call center at 1800 208 8080, make a reservation and get his/her vehicle inspected.

The faulty cars had the issue of airbag inflators from Takata that may have been deployed with excessive internal pressure when activated, therefore, causing injury to occupants of the vehicle. The faulty component will be replaced free of cost. The company continues to run a network of Chevrolet Authorized Service Operations across 134 towns in the country with over 160 service workshops.

Chevrolet Cruz Specs

Chevrolet Cruz was a premium executive sedan rivaling the likes of Hyundai Elantra, Skoda Octavia and Toyota Corolla Altis. It was launched in India back in 2009 and its last recorded price was around Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

It became popular in the country thanks to its sporty performance and premium exterior look. At its heart, it was driven by a 2.0-litre diesel unit which produced 164 bhp at 3800rpm and 360 Nm of peak torque at 2000rpm. This unit was paired with either a six-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

General Motors stopped its India operations on May 18, 2018, although it continued its export operations from its Talegaon based manufacturing facility in Maharashtra. However, since last year, the carmaker has even stopped exporting vehicles after the facility was acquired by Chinese auto company Great Wall Motors. GM used to retail models such Beat, Cruze and Sail under the Chevrolet brand in India.