Chevrolet Spark Reborn As EV – Will This Be MG’s Sub 4m Electric SUV For India

MG currently sells Comet EV, ZS EV and Windsor EV as part of its electric portfolio. The company has found great success with Windsor EV as it has emerged as India’s best-selling EV. Thus positioning JSW MG Motor India as the country’s highest-selling EV manufacturer, sidelining Tata Motors.

However, the company is likely to launch more EVs in the mainstream market and consolidate its position as a leader in EV space. We wish Chevrolet Spark is their next EV, where it rivals both mainstream sub 4m EVs and other lifestyle SUVs on sale in India. It was recently unveiled for Brazilian market. Let’s take a closer look.

Chevrolet Spark Reborn As EV

Indian car buyers are familiar with Chevrolet Spark name. It used to be a small and affordable hatchback in Chevy’s Indian portfolio. Now, Chevrolet is using this name for an electric SUV, ironically, which has been unveiled for Brazilian market. It will be launched in 2025 and will be positioned as the most affordable EV in Chevy’s Brazilian lineup.

Beneath the Chevy branding, Spark EUV is essentially a Baojun Yep Plus, which is based on a platform similar to the MG Comet EV sold in India. Baojun falls under the SAIC-GM-Wuling conglomerate and has spawned badge-engineered products before. Baojun 530, Wuling Almaz, Chevrolet Captiva and MG Hector are the perfect examples.

Yep Plus is being badge engineered for the first time under Chevy brand and we hope SAIC considers selling it in India under the MG brand. It is a boxy and upright lifestyle SUV that measures under 4m in length. It gets all four disc brakes, an opaque body-coloured plaque between C and D pillars, tall roof rails, tough body claddings, flat and high-set bonnet and a flat fascia. Like a text-book SUV.

Will it launch in India?

There is no spare wheel at the back and nor does it have that customisable display that 3-Door Baojun Yep gets. Inside, there is a 3-spoke steering wheel, flat and layered dashboard, floating centre console, twin 10.2-inch screens (one for infotainment, one for instrumentation), soft touch dashboard with stitching, leatherette upholstery and more.

Powering this vehicle, we get a 41.9 kWh battery pack that is fast-charging compatible and promises 400 km of range on a single charge. The single 100 bhp motor is capable of a top speed of 150 km/h. Chevrolet Spark EUV also has a sophisticated ADAS system developed by DJI. India launch is not officially confirmed, but we are hopeful that it will launch in India under the MG brand.