China’s Mini Electric Car Overtakes Tesla Model 3 – Becomes Best Selling EV

Chinese automaker Wuling Motors sold over 56,000 Hong Guang Mini EVs in the first two months of 2021

China is not just the biggest car market but also the biggest consumer of electric vehicles (EVs) in the world. This is the reason why Tesla, world’s most popular EV brand, has a lion’s share of its business coming from China. However, Chinese auto brands are now slowly catching up with the American EV giant in their own backyard.

Sales In January, February 2021

In a recent development, Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV has trumped Tesla’s Model 3 electric sedan as the highest-selling EV for the months of January and February. This is no small feat considering Model 3 is the best-selling electric car across the globe. As per reports, a total of 36,000 units of the micro electric hatchback have been sold cumulatively in January 2021.

In comparison, 21,500 units of Model 3 were sold during the same period. For February 2021, the numbers stood at just over 20,000 units for the Chinese micro hatch while the American brand was able to retail just under 13,700 units of Model 3.

Despite being inferior in terms of performance, battery capacity and range to Tesla’s electric sedan, the mini EV ticks the right boxes with respect to convenience and affordability in comparison to its American arch nemesis.

Hong Guang Mini EV Specs

Hong Guang Mini EV is currently retailed at a price of CNY 28,800 (approximately INR 3.20 lakh). The car is claimed to provide a range of 170km on a single charge while it can clock a top speed of 100 kmph.

Power is obtained from a single electric motor which delivers an output of 17.4 bhp and 85 Nm of peak torque. In terms of dimensions, it measures 115 inches long, 59 inches wide, and about 64 inches tall. It offers a wheelbase of 76.4 inches and tips the weighing scales at just 665kg. Despite its ultra compact dimension, the carmaker claims that it can seat four people at ease.

Tesla Model 3 Specs

On the other hand, Tesla Model 3 measures 185 inches in length, 73 inches in width and 57 inches in height. It offers a wheelbase of 113 inches and weighs around 1,587kg. On a single charge, Model 3 could run up to 423km. The base variant of Model 3 carries a price tag of USD 40,000 (equivalent to INR 28.93 lakh). Tesla offers three powertrain options on Model 3 namely Standard Plus, Long Range and Performance. The latter two are offered with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup.

For reference, Wuling is a subsidiary brand of a joint venture between US auto giant General Motors and China’s state-owned SAIC Motor. Tesla is also planning to bring Model 3 to India later this year as a completely built unit (CBU) which is expected to carry a price tag of Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom).