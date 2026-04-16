Chinese Auto Maker Granted Patent For In Car Sliding Under Seat Toilet

With a drawer-like sliding mechanism, the in-car toilet does not occupy cabin space when not in use

Toilets are operational across even the most cramped spaces such as aircraft, spaceships, submarines, crane cabs and nano apartments. In the automotive world, toilets can be found in camper vans, recreational vehicles, luxury buses and long-haul trucks. Adding to that, a patent has now been granted for a toilet installed inside an electric car. Let’s check out the details.

Underseat hidden toilet patented – How it works?

Chinese automaker Seres had filed a patent application for “in-vehicle toilet and vehicle” in April last year. The patent was approved recently in April 2026. It is possible that this could be a first of its kind patent for an electric vehicle. While complex systems are likely to be deployed to make this in-vehicle toilet operational, it is quite easy to manage from the user’s perspective.

As can be seen in the patent images, the in-vehicle toilet is placed under the car seat. A sliding rail mechanism has been used, something similar to what we see in a drawer. When not in use, the in-vehicle toilet will be neatly tucked away under the seat. When it needs to be used, one can just pull it out like a drawer. This ensures that the in-vehicle toilet does not encroach on cabin space or create any unsightly conditions during normal vehicle use.

While other details are not specified, it is possible that a suction-type mechanism could be used to make this in-vehicle toilet usable. It will reduce the amount of water that needs to be carried with the vehicle to make this toilet suitable for use. In an EV, sourcing the power to create a strong suction via an electric motor should not be a major challenge.

Practical applications

Getting a patent approved does not necessarily mean that the product, system or technology will reach the production stage. It is difficult to predict the commercial viability of such innovations. In the case of this in-vehicle toilet, there can be multiple applications. For example, this system can be useful during long journeys, especially when availability of restrooms is limited along the route.

An in-vehicle toilet can also be useful for dealing with emergency situations such as getting stuck in a major traffic jam. Such toilets can also be installed in commercial vehicles, providing much-needed relief to delivery professionals. Persons with specific conditions such as IBS will also find this in-vehicle toilet quite useful.

Real-life challenges

While the in-vehicle toilet can have practical applications, not everyone may be willing to use it. On social media, critics are pointing to challenges such as using the toilet in the presence of other passengers. Other factors like smell and hygiene also need to be considered. Waste disposal is also something many people may not feel comfortable with. In addition, there are concerns about long-term reliability and maintenance of such systems.