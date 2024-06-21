Chiron Successor, Bugatti Tourbillion Revealed – Eur 3.8 Mil (Rs 35 Cr) Megacar

The main rivals for Bugatti Tourbillion are speed monsters from Koeniggsegg, Pagani, Henessey, McLaren, Aston martin, Rimac, SSC and others

After Sportscar and Supercar, terms like Hypercar and Megacar have emerged to define pinnacle examples of automotive engineering that push boundaries into new realms. In that sense, a Megacar is the one that develops more than 1 Mega Watts of power (1,341 bhp) and the newest Megacar is Bugatti Tourbillion on the block which replaces already bonkers Chiron.

Bugatti Tourbillion – All-new design

If you thought Bugatti Veyron and Chiron were bonkers with a W16 engine and quad turbos, the company has turned the bonkers dialled up and unveiled their new Tourbillion. The word Tourbillion is resounding with luxury watches, but Bugatti is using it to define just how timeless their new Megacar is.

On the outside, it looks unmistakably a Bugatti. In this sense, transition from a Chiron is very subtle and evolutionary and not revolutionary, unlike a few non-mainstream Bugattis. Car’s Horse-shoe grill is larger and quad barrel headlight design remains. At the side, Bugatti’s iconic silhouette is maintained too. Rear has an active spoiler and one of the largest diffusers on any car. Butterfly doors on Tourbillion add that much-needed visual drama as well.

Same story stays on the inside and pretty closely resembles that of Chiron’s. However, steering wheel and five-gauge analogue cluster are probably the coolest on any car ever made. Speedo goes till 550 fricking km/h, hinting at raw monstrous power it is packing. Tourbillion style clusters are what seem to have inspired the name. Car’s two spokes of the steering wheel are at 6 and 12 positions instead of 3 and 9.

Top spoke goes behind the guage cluster and doesn’t block cluster’s view. Despite the goal to make Tourbillion timeless, Bugatti had to install a modern infotainment screen for connectivity. So, a rotating screen pops up from the dashboard when needed. All materials look exquisite and befitting of a modern Bugatti.

Just how bonkers is it?

Even though Bugatti vehicles since the brand’s reboot have a W16 quad-turbo engine, Tourbillion has ditched the W architecture and turbos in favour of an 8.3L V16 naturally aspirated engine. This means immediate throttle response and V16 engine symphony that will never go out of style.

Instead of going all-electric, Bugatti gas chosen hybrid route and has incorporated a 25 kWh battery in its carbon-fibre tub. Despite the added battery weight, Bugatti Tourbillion weighs about the same as Chiron at 1,995 kg. Pure electric range is 60 km on a single charge. Engine alone makes 986 bhp without needing any turbos and the three electric motors takes the total system output to an eye-watering 1,775 bhp.

This engine, designed by Cosworth (if you’re Bri-ish, Cosaah), coupled with the electric motors, is capable of sprinting to 100 km/h in 2.0 seconds flat and will hit 200 km/h in 5 seconds, 300 km/h under 10 seconds and 400 km/h under 25 seconds. Koeniggsegg Regera claims 0-400 km/h in 20.68 seconds, though. Just saying. Default top speed is 380 km/h, but unleashed with the second ‘Speed Key’, Bugatti Tourbillion will hit 445 km/h.

Unlike the 450 Veyron and 500 Chiron, Bugatti Tourbillion will be limited to just 250 units, making it twice as rare as an already rare Chiron. Price is also more exclusive, at EUR 3.8 million (Rs 35 Crore) and Bugatti is likely to come up with stricter criteria to be eligible for a Tourbillion as well. Chiron’s stats were already ridiculous and Tourbillion’s will take it to a whole new level.