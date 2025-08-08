Citroen 2.0 Plan Announced – Major Improvements To C3, Aircross, Basalt

Among the automotive OEMs operating in the Indian market, Citroen is among the lower-selling brands, often seen at the bottom of sales charts. If we take July 2025 as an example, Citroen sold just 494 units constituting 0.14% of India’s top 14 best-selling car brands.

Citroen’s low sales is due to a combination of factors and the company has come up with a holistic plan to completely overhaul its portfolio. Called Citroen 2.0, the company aims to revamp its portfolio completely and come off much stronger than it has till now. The tag line for this new strategy is ‘Shift Into The New’. Let’s take a closer look.

Citroen 2.0 Plan Announced

The Indian automotive market is a tough one to crack owing to a plethora of aspects. It is unforgiving on car brands that do not meet most or all of its prerequisites. There are examples of car manufacturers who have rejuvenated themselves with a 2.0 strategy with great success and Citroen is trying something similar.

Citroen India has announced a holistic new strategy that aims to strengthen the company’s core pillars. Called Citroen 2.0 strategy, the company aims to ‘Shift Into The New’ with a multi-pronged approach. All Citroen vehicles sold in India currently, will be recipients of the Citroen 2.0 strategy including C3 hatchback, Aircross SUV and Basalt.

The main changes expected with Citroen 2.0 strategy in terms of product improvements include enhanced interiors, superior connectivity and local innovations to meet customer aspirations. In the teaser, we can see a hint of these improvements in the form of a 360-degree camera as well. Other expected features can include auto headlights, auto wipers, cruise control and more.

Another prong Citroen in addressing is its sales and aftersales network, which is currently meek for an OEM with a lot of aspirations. Under Citroen 2.0, the company aims to increase dealer network footprint to 150 by the end of 2025 with a strong focus on Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities to further penetrate semi-urban and rural areas.

Basically, the company aims to establish a Citroen sales and service touchpoint within 100 km for every customer in India. Citroen has already invested Rs 5,300 Cr in manufacturing R&D and other market capabilities and the company aims to turn things around and carve out a much bigger market share than the 0.14% that it currently has.

Statement from Citroen

Shailesh Hazela, CEO & MD of Stellantis India, said: “India represents one of the most exciting and demanding opportunities for Stellantis globally and our Citroën 2.0 – Shift Into the New strategic plan is a decisive step forward in our commitment to India. We’re aligning closer than ever with Indian customers through locally engineered products, deeper network reach, and a relentless focus on quality and customer centricity.

This is not about quick wins—it’s about sustainable growth, built on trust and long-term value. With high localisation, strong after-sales systems, newer ways of customer engagement and a sharp understanding of evolving expectations, we’re here to grow with India and for India”