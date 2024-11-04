Citroen Aircross Explorer Edition Launched With More Features, Accessories

With the new prices starting from Rs 8.49 lakh (Ex-sh), Citroen Aircross SUV is among the most affordable in its segment

After Honda BR-V, Citroen has taken the formula of offering 7-seater package in the compact SUV (monocoque) segment. With Aircross SUV, the company challenged established players in this segment. Now, the company has launched Citroen Aircross Explorer Edition which combines a bunch of accessories for a limited period.

Citroen Aircross Explorer Edition

Even since its launch, Citroen India has had a rough journey in the Asian subcontinent. There have been a few ups and many downs along with multiple change of strategies. Once known as Citroen C3 Aircross, the company now calls it Aircross SUV, dropping the C3 tag.

Around the festive season, Citroen has launched Aircross Explorer Edition to boost sales and expand its market share in compact SUV segment. This limited edition variant of Aircross SUV is a culmination of accessories that Citroen has curated to appeal SUV buyers and attract them them into considering it over rivals.

Explorer Edition is offered in two packages – Standard Pack and Optional Pack. There is a difference in pricing. Standard Pack costs Rs 24,000 and Optional pack costs Rs 51,700. Citroen Aircross Explorer Edition is offered only with Plus and Max trims.

Where particulars are concerned, both Standard Pack and Optional Pack get illuminated door sill plates for a premium appeal, footwell lighting for an up-market feel and a dashcam to instil a sense of security and peace of mind for buyers.

On the outside, Citroen Aircross Explorer Edition with both Standard Pack and Optional Pack offers striking hood (bonnet) garnish, bold body decals and Khaki colour inserts for a rugged look and appeal. On top of these accessories, Optional Pack adds a rear-seat entertainment system with a dual-port adapter.

Other than these features, Citroen Aircross continues to remain the same. The recently revised prices start from Rs 8.49 lakh (Ex-sh). There are two powertrain options – a 1.2L NA Petrol Puretech 90 and 1.2L Turbo Petrol Puretech 110 units. Both engines are 3-cylinder and gearbox options include a 5MT, 6MT and 6TC, depending on variant.

Statement from Citroen India

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroën India, said, “The Aircross Xplorer edition showcases Citroën’s dedication to creating exciting journeys for our customers. As a mid-SUV with a standout design and unique features, it brings a spirit of adventure while keeping the signature Citroën comfort. This limited edition offers an unmatched driving experience, perfect for those who want to make a statement on the road.”