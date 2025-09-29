Citroen Aircross Scores 5 Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating for Adult Protection

Citroen India has achieved a major safety milestone, with the Citroen Aircross SUV earning a 5-star rating for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) in the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP). The SUV scored 27.05 out of 32 points for adult safety and 40 out of 49 points for Child Occupant Protection (COP), which equates to a 4-star rating for child safety.

Safety Performance in Bharat NCAP

This makes the Aircross 22nd car to be awarded 5 safety rating by Bharat NCAP. It is also the one with lowest adult safety rating points scored, of all the 22 cars that have been awarded 5 star safety by Bharat NCAP.

In the Bharat NCAP crash tests, the Citroen Aircross structure and footwell area were rated as stable, capable of withstanding further loadings. Protection levels for adult occupants were assessed as good to adequate across all body regions in both frontal and side impact tests. The SUV also performed well in the side pole test, providing full head protection with curtain airbags.

For child occupant safety, the Aircross offered full protection to both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies when secured in rearward-facing child seats with ISOFIX anchorages and support legs. The model is equipped with i-Size anchorages as standard, ensuring easier and safer child seat installation.

Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, added, “With the Citroën 2.0 strategy, we’re not just building cars — we’re shaping aspirations with safety at the core. The Citroën AIRCROSS SUV, now proudly rated 5 stars in adult occupant protection by Bharat NCAP, is a bold testament to our commitment towards smart, secure mobility. Its acclaimed ride quality and comfort reflect our philosophy: advanced comfort, cutting-edge safety, and intuitive technology — all in one dynamic, practical package.”

Standard Safety Features

The Citroen Aircross comes with over 40 active and passive safety features, including:

– Six airbags

– Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

– Hill-hold assist

– All-seat 3-point seatbelts with reminders

– ISOFIX child seat mounts

– Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

The SUV’s body structure integrates High Strength Steel (HSS), Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) and Ultra High Strength Steel (UHSS) to enhance crash energy absorption and minimize cabin intrusion. Alongside its safety focus, the Aircross offers several features to enhance convenience and comfort. These include LED projector headlamps, automatic air-conditioning, power-folding ORVMs, a soft-touch dashboard, grab handles, rear AC vents, and improved ergonomics with repositioned power window switches.

Engine and Variants

Transmission choices include 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, and 6-speed automatic gearboxes. Customers can also select between 5-seater and 5+2 seating configurations, making the Aircross versatile for different family needs. The Citroen Aircross is offered with two petrol engine options:

– 1.2L PURETECH 110 turbocharged petrol producing 110 PS and 205 Nm

– 1.2L PURETECH 82 naturally aspirated petrol

Price ranges from Rs 8.32 lakh to Rs 14.1 lakh, ex-sh.