Citroen Aircross SUV Launched At Rs 8.49 Lakh – Drops C3 From The Name

With the addition of 1.2L NA Petrol 5MT powertrain, Citroen Aircross (C3 Aircross) now undercuts all of its compact SUV rivals in pricing

After launching Basalt SUV, Citroen has been busy updating the other C-Cubed vehicles. After announcing the prices of updated C3 hatchback, Citroen has done something new with its C3 Aircross. Only, it is called “Aircross” now and the price has been dropped considerably. Let’s take a look at all the changes.

Citroen Aircross SUV Launched

After a prolonged dwindling sales, Citroen seems to be throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks. First we saw the company breaking their naming tradition with the unveil of Basalt. Then we saw a new strategy of aggressive pricing with Basalt. Now, C3 Aircross has undergone a major rejig and has emerged renamed as Aircross. Just Aircross.

Keeping the name aside, Citroen Aircross now starts from Rs 8.49 lakh (Ex-sh) (5-Seater) and is around Rs 1.5 lakh more affordable than it is. The company has achieved it by offering the Puretech 82 naturally-aspirated engine with C3 Aircross, now called Aircross, and offering 5+2 seating as an optional extra. This engine is mated only to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

When the car was still called C3 Aircross, Citroen did not offer NA petrol option with it. With Aircross, Citroen has fixed that, establishing a much lower entry price point. However, the Rs 8,49 lakh (Ex-sh) base price is for a limited period only and is subject to change at Citroen’s discretion.

Trim levels for the new Citroen Aircross are You, Plus and Max. Turbo petrol variants now start from Rs 11.95 lakh (Ex-sh). Prospective buyers who are opting from 1.2 NA Plus to 1.2 Turbo Plus, have to shell close to Rs 2 lakh (Ex-sh). And a further Rs 35,000 for 5+2 seating and Rs 1.3 lakh (Ex-sh) for a 6-speed torque converter.

Notably, the same 6-speed torque converter upgrade in a C3 hatchback costs Rs 85,000. Citroen Aircross SUV gets 6 airbags, ESP, Hillhold, TPMS and ISOFIX child seat anchors, where safety features are concerned.

New features

When compared to the C3 Aircross, Citroen Aircross has a few features making it a better proposition. For starters, headlights gets LEDs housed inside of projectors and ORVMs are now electrically foldable. Side turn indicators are now positioned on ORVMs, instead of on the front quarter panels.

On the inside, Citroen has added automatic climate control along with floor-mounted AC vents. Other notable additions are front armrest and Citroen has repositioned window switches on door pads, where should have been from day one.

Where powertrains are concerned, Citroen Aircross gains 1.2L NA Petrol 5MT combination which Citroen C3 Aircross lacked. The 1.2L Turbo Petrol is carried over as is and gets 6MT and 6TC gearbox options.

Statement from Citroen India

Shishir Mishra, Brand Head, Citroën India, elaborated: “The Aircross SUV has been loved for its ride quality and comfort by customers since its launch. We wanted to build on that success by establishing its unique identity and hence we are excited to launch the new Aircross. The updated Aircross perfectly embodies our philosophy of offering advanced comfort, safety, and technology in a dynamic and practical package.”