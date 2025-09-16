Citroen Aircross X Teased Before Launch – Pre-Bookings Open

After launching C3 X and Basalt X in India, Citroen has turned its gaze towards Aircross SUV. This was long overdue as it stands as Citroen’s flagship C-Cubed vehicle portfolio on sale in India. It is also largest among C-Cubed vehicles and the only 7-seater offering among them. Citroen has teased it for the first time before launch. Let’s take a closer look.

Citroen Aircross X Teased

C3 and Basalt have received their respective X versions, leaving the flagship (of C-Cubed) Aircross SUV behind. That will be fixed soon as Citroen has teased Aircross X, hinting at an imminent launch. While an exact launch date is yet to be revealed, Citroen has commenced pre-bookings for Aircross X.

Aircross X will be positioned as the top-spec variant and it will come with a host of new features and creature comforts. In the teaser, one can see the addition of cruise control on steering wheel. We can also see a hint of what looks like a redesigned dashboard with soft-touch materials along with ambient lighting.

Added features are likely to be somewhat similar to Basalt X. These include LED fog lights, proximity based keyless go system, push-button start, an auto-dimming IRVM, leatherette upholstery, front seat ventilation, a built-in AI voice assistant called CARA with a few local language support, an optional 360-degree camera and more.

Just like how Basalt X gets more features than C3 X, Aircross X might get more features than what Basalt X gets. Powertrains will remain the same as before. Two setups based on a 1.2L 3-cylinder Petrol engine will be on offer (NA Petrol and Turbo) with up to 110 PS and 205 Nm, mated to both manual and automatic gearbox options.

New Strategy + Price Cuts

While the French brand tried to sell a strategy of under-equipped and competitively priced portfolio, it doesn’t seem to have worked. Now, the shift has been to keep the competitive pricing intact with lower variants and make higher variants more feature rich. The company calls it Citroen 2.0 and aims at offering a completely new experience.

Result of which, was the new X versions of the standard vehicles, offered with revamped equipment to make them more appealing. With Aircross X, Citroen might be able to achieve a higher market share in the Compact SUV space than it did before. Also boosting the appeal of Citroen vehicles is price cuts associated with GST 2.0 revisions which will be passed on to the customers.