Citroen Basalt All Variants Launch Price Revealed – Rs 8 Lakh To Rs 13.62 Lakh

After revealing an aggressive base price and shocking the industry, Citroen India has now revealed the full price list of Basalt

Citroen has launched the Basalt, marking a significant entry in the Indian automotive market as the country’s first mainstream SUV coupé. Priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 13.62 lakh, the Basalt combines the rugged attributes of an SUV with the sleek, refined lines of a coupé, positioning it as a unique offering in its segment. The Basalt is set to be available for delivery starting the first week of September, with Citroen’s 85 La Maison phygital showrooms across India prepared to handle the rollout.

Citroen Basalt Pricing and Variants

Citroen is offering the Basalt in multiple variants, with the entry-level model starting at Rs 7.99 lakh. The lineup includes:

1.2 NA YOU: Rs 7,99,000

1.2 NA PLUS: Rs 9,99,000

1.2 TURBO PLUS: Rs 11,49,000

1.2 TURBO AT PLUS: Rs 12,79,000

1.2 TURBO MAX: Rs 12,28,000

1.2 TURBO AT MAX: Rs 13,62,000

A dual-tone option is available in the Max variants for an additional Rs 21,000.

Design and Features

The Citroen Basalt stands out with a design that blends a bold SUV stance with the elegance of a coupé. Notable exterior features include a Piano Black Signature front grille, urban diamond-cut R16 alloy wheels, and LED Vision Projector headlamps paired with 3D effect tail lamps. The vehicle’s high approach and departure angles suggest its capability on rough terrains.

Inside, the Basalt offers features that align with Citroen’s focus on comfort, including its Advanced Comfort® suspension system and spacious cabin. The first-in-segment Smart Tilt Cushion and adjustable thigh support add to the comfort level, particularly on long drives. Additionally, the Basalt is equipped with a tropicalized auto AC with rear vents, ensuring a comfortable cabin climate in all conditions.

Technology and Safety

The Basalt is equipped with a 26 cm Citroen Connect Infotainment system that supports Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The My Citroen Connect 2.0 system provides over 40 smart features, including remote engine start and geo-fencing. Safety features are comprehensive, with the vehicle constructed from 85% high-grade steel and equipped with six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Aftersales and Service

Citroen’s aftersales network, L’Atelier Citroen, currently operates over 60 service centers, with plans to expand to 100 by the end of the year and 150 by 2025. This expansion includes the Citroen Service on Wheels, which offers common repairs at customers’ doorsteps, enhancing the convenience of ownership.

Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India said, “The official launch of the Citroën Basalt is a proud moment for us, as it represents our commitment to delivering vehicles that combine innovation with accessibility. The Basalt’s distinctive SUV Coupé design, coupled with advanced technology and unparalleled comfort, is a direct response to the evolving preferences of Indian consumers. The strong initial bookings indicate the market’s readiness for such a product, and we expect this momentum to grow as more customers experience the Basalt. With the Basalt, we aim to redefine SUV ownership experience.”

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director Citroën India, said, “The Citroën Basalt is more than just a vehicle; it’s a bold leap into the future of automotive design. This SUV Coupé is meticulously crafted to blend spaciousness with practicality, embodying Citroën’s innovative spirit. We believe the Basalt will set a new standard in India, offering a sophisticated yet accessible driving experience that aligns perfectly with Citroën’s core values of style, comfort, and performance.”