Citroen Basalt Coupe Teaser 2 Reveals More Details – Launch Soon

Citroen Basalt will lock horns with compact SUVs like Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Astor, Elevate, Kushaq, Taigun and Curvv

Launching its third vehicle under the C-Cubed strategy, Citroen is launching its first-ever coupe SUV in India. Called Citroen Basalt, this soon-to-launch coupe SUV will lock horns with upcoming Tata Curvv SUV. The new teaser from Citroen has confirmed the presence of auto climate control, first for any Citroen cars in India.

Citroen Basalt Coupe Auto AC

The compact SUV segment will soon be graced by the presence of two coupe style SUVs – Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt. The latter is based on the C3 Aircross, which is not a shining example of a feature loaded offering in any sense of the word.

To fix that, Citroen is upping the features of Basalt and has been teasing some of the upcoming attributes with its Basalt coupe SUV. In the previous teaser, Citroen teased quite a few comfort-related features like front and rear armrests along with side supports for headrests and leatherette seat upholstery.

On the outside, Citroen Basalt will get a projector headlight setup, missing on C3 Aircross. These are likely to be illuminated by LEDs instead of halogens. Citroen Basalt Coupe Teaser 2 reveal even more details of upcoming features on the inside, missing on Citroen C3 Aircross.

We’re talking about auto climate control on Citroen Basalt that should appeal to the mainstream compact SUV buyers. Every single compact SUV offers auto climate AC. Basalt might also share the roof-mounted AC vents seen on Citroen C3 Aircross which should set it apart in the sea of SUVs with floor mounted vents.

What else can it get?

Attributes already confirmed by Citroen are stylish alloy wheels (believed to be 17-inchers), a fully digital instrument cluster with a tachometer and a 10.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other expected features we hope Citroen offers, are auto-dimming IRVMs, keyless entry, push-button start, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers and 6 airbags as standard. Even though Indians don’t need a sunroof, they want one and offering it with higher trims of Basalt might help boost sales.

Powertrains-wise, Citroen Basalt is highly likely to retain C3 Aircross’ 1.2L 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 110 PS of peak power and 190 Nm of peak torque. Gearbox options will be a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed ‘Automatique’ torque converter from Aisin. A starting price of Rs 10 lakh would boost sales for Citroen Basalt’s sales.