Citroen Basalt Crash Tested – 4 Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

Citroen eC3 had scored a 0 star safety rating in Global NCAP while C3 had scored 0 star in Latin NCAP – Basalt has scored a 4 star safety rating in Bharat NCAP

After scoring a series of poor safety ratings for the entry level cars like C3 and eC3, Citroen has managed to get a good safety rating with their latest car Basalt. Bharat NCAP has crash tested new Citroen Basalt and awarded it a 4 star safety rating.

Citroen Basalt Crash Tested – Bharat NCAP

This is the 4th car crash tested by Bharat NCAP, the first 3 being Tata cars – Harrier, Safari and Punch, all of which scored a 5 star safety rating. This is the first non-Tata car that has been crash tested by Bharat NCAP, the result of which they announced at around 10 PM, Friday night on their social media.

Citroen Basalt scored a 4 star safety rating for both adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP crash test. Basalt got 26.19 points out of 32 for Adult protection and 35.90 out of 49 for child protection. The variant crash tested is the top of the line 1.2 Turbo AT Max.

Basalt is based on the same platform as the Citroen C3. Interestingly, the C3 had scored 0 star safety rating in Latin NCAP crash test, while the eC3 had scored 0 star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test. Both times the body shell was rated unstable. Bharat NCAP has made no such comments regarding the Basalt. In the video shared, we can see the body shell getting deformed due to the impact.

Citroen Basalt Sales

Basalt is priced aggressively, from just Rs 8 lakh to Rs 13.83 lakh, ex-sh. But this has not helped with sales. In Aug 2024, sales were at 579 units while in Sep 2024 sales declined to 341. This makes both Citroen SUVs C3 Aircross and Basalt as the lowest selling SUVs in the 4.3 meter segment.