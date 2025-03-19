Citroen Basalt Dark Edition Launch Soon – Teased Officially

Launching a Black or Dark shade to a vehicle seems to be returning promising results for OEMs. This is particularly true in the compact SUV segment where Black versions are getting more popular. Citroen is joining the race soon as suggested by their teaser and we can witness the launch of a Dark or Black Edition of Basalt coupe SUV.

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition

The compact SUV segment currently has two coupe SUVs – Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt. Both these SUVs are arch rivals and were launched around the same time. Now that Tata Motors is launching Curvv Dark Edition and making it the official car of 2025 IPL Tournament, it looks like Citroen doesn’t want to be left out in the buzz.

In this sense, Citroen has just teased a Black or Dark version of Basalt and it is likely to launch soon. There’s no confirmation as tco what it will be called The teasers show a Black exterior shade along with a Black finish on its alloy wheels. We can expect it to get a few badges on the outside to distinguish itself from the regular model.

We can also expect it to get a few updates on the inside as well. Primary among these may be Black upholstery, Black elements for the dashboard and door trims. There may be some Dark Chrome elements to make the cabin look more sophisticated. Special badges may be found on the inside as well.

What to expect?

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition or Black Edition might be positioned on the top-spec Max trim, which is a common trend with respect to these special editions. Notable features of Basalt include a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch instrument screen, auto climate control with rear AC vents, steering mounted controls and more.

Where powertrains are concerned, Citroen Basalt Dark Edition or Black Edition might be equipped with a sole 1.2L Turbo Petrol option which the Max trim gets. This engine is capable of developing up to 110 PS and 205 Nm. Both the 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox are likely to be on offer.

With the launch of Basalt Dark Edition of Black Edition, the company might expect better sales proposition too. Currently, Citroen Basalt sales are at the bottom of its segment with just 37 units sold in February 2025. Amidst dwindling sales, Citroen also increased prices for Basalt by up to Rs 26,000 (Ex-sh).