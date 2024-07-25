Citroen Basalt Debuts As The 2nd SUV Coupe Of India – After Tata Curvv

Ahead of launch, Citroen has revealed first images of production spec Basalt SUV Coupe for India

French automaker Citroen has released official images of its upcoming Basalt SUV Coupe. It is the company’s 5th offering in India and will be positioned above the C3 Aircross and below C5 Aircross in the company lineup. It is based on the same C3 platform, which also underpins their entry level cars.

Citroen Basalt Debuts

Pierre Leclercq, Head of Citroen Design, said, “The New Citroen BASALT is a new type of silhouette, complementing C3 and C3 Aircross in India. It brings together the best of two worlds: the robustness and versatility of a SUV, the roominess and efficiency of a Coupe.

The proportions of BASALT mix the strength of SUV codes, with its fenders and claddings, while its fastback silhouette brings out the elegance of a Coupé. The falling roofline is also a nod to iconic models, such as the CX (1974) and more recently, the popular C4.”

Citroen Basalt gets a front fascia in a similar design as seen on the C3 Aircross, a split front grille, halogen projector headlamps, V shaped LED DRLs and wraparound LED tail lamps. It also sports a high bootlid displaying the Citroen logo and Basalt nameplate. Squarish wheel arches, faux silver plates at the front and rear and new alloy wheels are also a part of its exterior makeup.

Teasers also confirm some interior features, some of which are the first for any Citroen model in India. It gets fresh leatherette upholstery, contoured rear headrests, fully digital instrument cluster with tachometer, 10.2 inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and for a first on any Citroen car in India it also sport automatic climate control.

Keyless entry, cruise control, wireless phone charger and push-button start/stop are also a part of its interior features. Where safety is concerned, the upcoming Citroen Basalt could get 6 airbags, rear parking camera, electronic stability control and tyre pressure monitoring system and possibly ADAS features.

Citroen Basalt Powertrain Options

Citroen Basalt is expected to carry forward the same engine lineup as seen on the C3 Aircross. This 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder, turbo petrol engine currently makes 110 hp power and 190 Nm torque, mated to a 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic torque converter from Aisin.

Though no pricing is revealed as on date even as unofficial bookings have commenced at a token amount of Rs. 25,000, the Citroen Basalt could be priced from Rs 10 lakh onwards. It will directly compete with the upcoming Tata Curvv in its segment. The Basalt will also take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos along with Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.