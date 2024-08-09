Citroen Basalt Launch Price Rs 8 Lakh – Continues Cheap Pricing Strategy That Hasn’t Delivered Success

With an introductory price starting at Rs 7.99 Lakh, Citroen Basalt deliveries are set to begin in September 2024.

Citroen has launched India’s 2nd Coupe SUV in the form of Basalt. The fifth offering from the company, that also includes the C3, eC3, C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross, Basalt will be the first SUV-coupe from the brand in India. Among other compact SUVs, it stands out in a class of its own with its only genre-wise rival being Tata Curvv.

Citroen Basalt Launched – Cheap Pricing

Just like their other cars in the C3 range, Citroen India continues with their cheap pricing strategy. Basalt is launched from Rs 7.99 lakh, ex-sh. Will Citroen’s cheap pricing strategy for Basalt help boost sales? Bookings for Citroen Basalt is now open at Rs 11,001. Introductory prices are valid till 31st Oct 2024.

Citroen Basalt is launched in 7 attractive colour schemes. 5 of them are monotone and 2 dual tones. Monotone options include Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue, Polar White, and Garnet Red. There will also be Polar White with Platinum Grey roof and Garnet Red with Pearl Nera Black roof among its dual-tone colours.

Positioned on the same platform as C3 and C3 Aircross, Basalt boasts a 2,651mm long wheelbase, and stands at 4,252mm in length, 1,765mm in width and 1,593mm in height while boot space is at 470 liters and ground clearance at 180mm.

It is essentially a C3 Aircross with a sloping coupe roofline. We can see a similar headlamp setup, split V shaped LED DRLs and wrap around LED tail lamps. It also sports a similar bumper and bonnet design as seen on the C3 Aircross with a coupe styled sloping roofline along with a black roof and a shark-fin antenna. The new Basalt gets a silver skid plate at the rear and rides on dual tone alloy wheels.

Citroen Basalt – Cabin Comforts

The Citroen Basalt comes equipped with a dual tone interior colour scheme of beige and black. It gets semi-leatherette seats, a three spoke steering wheel, 7 inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Features will also be extended to a floor mounted rear AC vents, contoured headrests and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Other new add-ons are LED projector headlights, adjustable thigh support for rear seats, and automatic climate control. Adding to its safety quotient, new Citroen Basalt will come in with a total of 6 airbags, rear parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and electronic stability control. It will also receive hill hold assist and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Citroen Basalt will draw its power via a 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine making 110 hp power, mated to a 6 speed MT (190 Nm) and 6 speed AT (205 Nm).

Citroen India says

Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India said, “As a company that instinctively prioritizes the comfort and well-being of our customers, we are thrilled to introduce India’s first mainstream SUV coupé. Our vision is clear, to provide an accessible and sophisticated alternative in the rapidly growing midsized and compact SUV market. The Basalt embodies modern, distinctive SUV design, delivering unparalleled comfort, advanced technology, top-tier safety, and exceptional value that Citroën is renowned for. Moreover, it offers the spaciousness and versatile elegance of a coupé, setting a new benchmark in automotive excellence.”

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director Citroën India added, “Ushering a new era of SUV coupés in India, the all-new Basalt has been carefully crafted to provide a driving experience once reserved for luxury segments, now accessible to a wider audience. With its sleek lines, refined materials, and focus on the driving experience, the Basalt offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance – A true reflection of our French DNA. We’re confident that the Basalt will earn a special place in the hearts and homes of our customers and further strengthen Citroën’s foothold in the Indian market.”