Citroen Basalt Delivery Starts – First Owner Handed SUV Coupe In Delhi

Citroen India Commences Deliveries of India’s First ICE SUV Coupe – The Basalt, priced from Rs 7.99 lakh ex-sh

Citroen India has officially begun deliveries of the Basalt, marking a milestone as the first mainstream ICE SUV Coupe in the country. The inaugural delivery was celebrated at the La Maison Citroen dealership in Naraina, New Delhi, where Citroen Brand CEO Thierry Koskas personally handed over the keys to the first customer.

Citroen Basalt Delivery Starts

The event, attended by top executives including Shailesh Hazela, MD & CEO of Stellantis India, and Shishir Mishra, Brand Head of Citroen India, highlights the brand’s commitment to delivering innovative and stylish vehicles to Indian consumers. The Basalt, with its bold design and aggressive pricing, aims redefine the SUV segment – also help Citroen India increase sales.

Thierry Koskas, Citroen Brand CEO, said, “Today is a landmark moment for Citroen in India as we deliver the very first Basalt to our esteemed customer in Delhi, giving Indian roads its first mainstream ICE SUV Coupe. The Basalt embodies our commitment to bringing innovative and stylish mobility solutions to the Indian market. This handover not only represents the start of a new journey for our customers but also highlights our dedication to India’s growing automotive market, where we see immense potential for continued growth. We are continuously updating our products and expanding our network to reach closer to customers.”

More dealerships incoming

As Citroen India gears up for further deliveries across the nation, additional handover ceremonies are planned at various locations, underscoring the excitement surrounding the Basalt’s launch. The Basalt, blending the sophistication of a Coupe with the practicality of an SUV, is poised to make a significant impact on the Indian automotive market.

In line with its ambitious growth strategy, Citroen India is also rapidly expanding its network. The company recently added 15 new showrooms and 7 new workshops across key cities, bringing the total number of touchpoints to 145. Citroen aims to reach 200 touchpoints by the end of 2024, further enhancing customer accessibility and service.

Pricing and Specs

Citroen Basalt is offered in seven striking colour schemes, including five monotone and two dual-tone options. Built on the same platform as the C3 and C3 Aircross, Basalt measures 4,252mm in length, 1,765mm in width, and 1,593mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,651mm. It offers a generous 470 liters of boot space and a ground clearance of 180mm.

Visually, the Basalt shares similarities with the C3 Aircross, featuring a sloping coupe roofline, a V-shaped LED DRL headlamp setup, wrap-around LED tail lamps, and a design that echoes the C3 Aircross’s bumper and bonnet. Additional exterior features include a black roof, shark-fin antenna, silver skid plate at the rear, and dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the Citroen Basalt boasts a sophisticated dual-tone interior with a beige and black colour scheme. The cabin is equipped with semi-leatherette seats, a three-spoke steering wheel, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include floor-mounted rear AC vents, contoured headrests, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Powering the Citroen Basalt is a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine delivering 110 hp, paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission (190 Nm) or a 6-speed automatic transmission (205 Nm). Price ranges from Rs 7.99 lakhs to Rs 13.82 lakhs, ex-sh.