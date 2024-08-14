Citroen Basalt Goes Off-Road In New TVC With MS Dhoni – Arrives In Showroom

The new Citroen Basalt, priced from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) not only undercuts compact SUVs but even some sub-4m SUVs

Citroen Basalt is the fifth model in the company portfolio after the C3, eC3, C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross. It is presented in three variants of You, Plus, and Max of which the base You variant is priced aggressively from Rs 7.99 lakh. This pricing undercuts every other model in both compact and sub-4 meter SUV segments. However, it should be noted that this is introductory pricing set to be increased from November 2024. The prices of the mid and top spec variants are also yet to be revealed.

Citroen Basalt TVC with MS Dhoni

First TVC of the Citroen Basalt is now out, and it shows MS Dhoni, their brand ambassador taking the new SUV coupe for a spin. In the short TVC, we can also see the car taking on the off-road.

Citroen Basalt Arrives In Dealer Showroom

Citroen Basalt is positioned on the same platform as the C3 and C3 Aircross. Talking about its dimensions, the Coupe SUV stands 4,352 mm long, 1,765 mm wide and 1,593 mm long with a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. Boot space is at 470 liters while it gets 180mm of ground clearance and rides on 16 inch alloy wheels.

Attractive colour options are being presented on the new Basalt which include 5 monotones of Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue, Polar White, and Garnet Red. It is also being offered in contrasting 2 dual tones of Polar White with Platinum Grey roof and Garnet Red with Pearl Nera Black roof lending a sporty touch. However, all these colour options are reserved for the top two trims while the base You trim is restricted to only two colour choices of Polar White and Steel Grey.

Apart from its sloping coupe styled roofline, the new Basalt draws most of its exterior design cues from the C3 Aircross. The base You trim gets standard halogen headlights while the two top spec variants receive split V shaped LED DRLs and wrap around LED tail lamps. Similar to the C3 Aircross, the Basalt also shows off a distinctive bumper and bonnet, split grille, shark fin antenna, flap-type door handles and silver skid plates at the rear.

The 5-seater coupe SUV base You trim is seen in black and grey upholstery with a teal blue trim insert on the dashboard while the Plus trim cabin is done up in a white and black colour scheme. Features include semi leatherette seats, 3 spoke steering wheel with steering mounted audio controls, 7 inch fully digital driver display unit and 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It also gets a 6 speaker audio system.

Features also extend to roof mounted cabin light at the front and rear, auto air conditioning with floor mounted AC vents, central arm rest for front and rear passengers, adjustable and contoured headrests and adjustable thigh support for rear seats.

Depending on trim level, safety equipment includes 6 airbags, rear parking camera, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system and electronic stability control. Hill hold assist and ISOFIX child seat mounts are also a part of these safety features.

Citroen Basalt – Engine and Transmission Options

Citroen Basalt draws its power via 1.2 liter naturally aspirated and 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine. These are the same two engines that power the C3 and C3 Aircross. The 1.2 liter naturally aspirated engine makes 82 hp power and 115 Nm torque while mated to a 5 speed manual transmission.

The 1.2 liter turbo petrol unit is capable of 110 hp power and 190 Nm torque with a 6 speed manual going up to 205 Nm on the 6 speed AT. Fuel efficiency ranges from 18.5 km/l on the naturally aspirated petrol unit going up to 19.9 km/l on the turbo manual variant and at 18.7 km/l on the automatic.