Citroen Basalt Production Model Teased – New Interior Details Revealed

Being a Coupe SUV, Citroen Basalt production model will directly rival Tata Curvv Coupe SUV along with other compact SUVs

Coupe SUVs seem to be a potential new genre that mainstream car manufacturers are exploring. After Tata Curvv ICE and EV, Citroen is at it too and the upcoming Basalt will primarily rival Curvv. Now, Citroen has teased its upcoming Coupe SUV, revealing some of its key exterior and interior design attributes.

Citroen Basalt Production Model

A couple of months ago, Citroen unveiled the Basalt Concept in official images and video. It is a stylish Coupe version of C3 Aircross with a sloping roofline that sparked the interest of Indian compact SUV buyers. Soon after that, spy shots of test mules without any camouflage surfaced on the internet.

This was a production-spec version of upcoming Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV. However, it lacked quite a few features that concept version packed, suggesting it might be a base or mid-spec version. Now, those missing attributes are present in the recent official teaser of what looks like the production-spec version of Basalt.

Primary new addition to Basalt over a C3 Aircross is a projector headlight setup that is believed to be illuminated by LEDs. Halogens are still a possibility. The main highlights are speculated to be on the inside where we see a shift in the right direction with added features over C3 Aircross.

New teaser by Citroen hints at some of these interior upgrades on Basalt. Some or all of these new additions are expected to make their way to C3 Aircross in the future in the form of a mild refresh. On the outside, a few expected features are LED projector headlights, LED tail lights, auto headlights and wipers among others.

On the inside, new teasers confirm the presence of a few added comfort and convenience features. These were much needed and were sorely missed with C3 Aircross. New Basalt is now confirmed to get front and rear armrests. Latter even gets cupholders integrated along with a smartphone holder.

What are the expected features?

Other confirmed features from the new teaser is what looks like side supports for headrests and leatherette seats. As part of this update, Citroen Basalt and C3 Aircross facelift is speculated to come equipped with a few more features like auto climate control, keyless entry and push-button start, auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control, 6 airbags and others.

Where powertrains are concerned, Citroen Basalt compact SUV will retain the same 1.2L 3-cylinder PureTech 110 unit that is rated to kick out 100 PS of peak power and 190 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed ‘Automatique’ torque converter unit which was recently introduced. Citroen is revealing Basalt on 2nd of August, 2024.