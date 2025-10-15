Citroen Basalt Scores 0 Stars In Latin NCAP Crash Tests

Latin NCAP has tested 10 Stellantis models since 2020 and none of these have received more than two stars

Citroen Basalt, manufactured in Brazil, has received a 0-star rating in Latin NCAP crash tests. In comparison, the Citroen Basalt manufactured in India had received a 4-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests conducted in October 2024. Both the Brazil-manufactured and India-manufactured Citroen Basalt share the same CMP platform. However, there’s a difference in the safety equipment. Let’s check out more details about Citroen Basalt’s Latin NCAP scores.

Brazil-manufactured Citroen Basalt – Safety equipment

Citroen Basalt tested by Latin NCAP was equipped with 4 airbags. Other safety systems offered with the base variant include electronic stability control, pedestrian protection, seat belt reminder, ISOFIX, belt pretensioner and belt load limiter. In India, the Basalt is offered with 6 airbags as standard.

Citroen Basalt Latin NCAP – Adult occupant safety

Points scored in adult occupant safety were 15.75, which is 39%. Protection to the head and neck of the driver and passenger was found to be good. Marginal protection was noted for the driver’s chest, whereas the protection was weak for the passenger’s chest. The latter result was primarily due to an underperforming pretensioner. Marginal protection was noted for the knees of the driver and front passenger. There was a risk of impact to the knees from the dangerous structures behind the fascia.

However, protection to the tibia of both occupants was found to be adequate. The footwell area was found to be stable. But the bodyshell was found to be unstable and not capable of taking further loadings. In the side impact test, good protection was noted for the head, abdomen, chest and pelvis. Whiplash test showed marginal protection for the adult neck. Side pole impact test was not performed since Basalt does not offer side head protection airbags as standard.

Child occupant safety

Total points scored were 28.59, which is 58%. Good protection was noted for both the 3-year dummy and the 1.5-year dummy. The child restraint system (CRS) successfully prevented head exposure. In the side impact test, the 3-year dummy’s head had contacted the inside of the vehicle. No such issues were noted with the 1.5-year dummy.

Some of the CRSs failed in the installation test. Citroen Basalt does not come with passenger airbag disconnection. Latin NCAP noted that the airbag warning related to rear-facing child seats fails to meet its standards.

Pedestrian protection and safety assist systems

In pedestrian and vulnerable road users, Citroen Basalt scored 25.62 points, which is 53%. The SUV met the requirements of Pedestrian protection UN127 regulations. Most of the head impact areas were found to be good, adequate or marginal. Some poor areas were noted for areas close to the A pillar and windscreen. The centre of the hood had good protection. Protection to the upper leg and lower leg was found to be good. AEB VRU was not tested since the SUV does not have this feature.

In safety assist systems, Citroen Basalt scored 15 points, which is 35%. Seat belt reminder (SBR) is available only for the driver and that too did not meet Latin NCAP requirements. A speed limitation system is not offered as standard. Other systems not available included blind spot detection, lane support systems, road edge detection and AEB Interurban.