Citroen Basalt Spied Undisguised In New Colours – Details Before Launch

With its coupe profile, Citroen Basalt will directly challenge the upcoming Tata Curvv SUV

As part of its plans to strengthen its presence in India, Citroen will be launching the Basalt coupe-SUV. The global debut is scheduled for 2nd August and launch is expected soon after. Let’s take a look at all the details we have about Citroen’s latest model for India.

Citroen Basalt – Styling and features

While all Citroen cars have a sporty profile, the Basalt Vision is probably the company’s best foot forward till date for the Indian market. The coupe profile creates attractive visuals that instantly get one’s attention. The front fascia captivates your senses with some radical styling bits. There are similarities with C3 Aircross, but new elements help achieve a distinct profile. Basalt coupe-SUV will be getting some exclusive colour options to make it stand out even more.

Side profile is distinguishable with its sloping roofline and blacked-out pillars. Citroen Basalt has thick body cladding and 17-inch sporty alloy wheels. At the rear, Basalt gets edgy taillamps and a rugged bumper.

Citroen Basalt – Interiors

As the compact SUV segment has some formidable rivals, Citroen Basalt will be getting a comprehensive range of premium features. Teasers have revealed leatherette seat upholstery, front and rear armrests and side supports for headrests. Other highlights include auto climate control, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster with a tachometer and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Citroen Basalt will have 6-airbags, auto headlights, push button start, keyless entry and auto-dimming IRVMs. Top variants will be equipped with a sunroof. It has been confirmed that Citroen Basalt will have the same dashboard as seen with C3 Aircross.

Citroen Basalt – Powertrain options

Powering Citroen Basalt will be the 1.2-litre petrol engine in use with C3 Aircross. It delivers 110 PS and 205 Nm. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. Torque output drops to 190 Nm with the manual gearbox.

Citroen Basalt – Competition check

From a design perspective, Citroen Basalt will take on the upcoming Tata Curvv. As compared to Basalt that has only a single petrol engine, Tata Curvv will have two petrol and one diesel engine option. Currv will also be available in electric format. Other rivals for Citroen Basalt include popular compact SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota HyRyder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Citroen Basalt – Launch and pricing

Citroen will reveal the Basalt coupe-SUV on 2nd August. It will be followed by a launch soon after. Tata Curvv will also be launched in the same month on the 7th. It is reported that production of Citroen Basalt has already commenced in mid-June.

In the company’s lineup, Basalt will be positioned above the C3 Aircross. As such, one can expect a slightly higher pricing. Citroen Basalt is expected to be offered in the price range of around Rs 11 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.