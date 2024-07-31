Citroen Basalt Top Variant Interiors Detailed – Rear Seat, Space, Headroom

In terms of its design, Citroen Basalt will directly compete with upcoming Tata Curvv Coupe SUV

Citroen is readying its 5th product for the Indian market, the Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV. Official unveiling is scheduled for 2nd August. Launch and sales are expected to commence soon after.

Citroen Basalt Top Variant – new features

Ahead of its debut, a number of features of the Basalt coupe SUV have been revealed. As Basalt will be positioned above the C3 Aircross, there will be some additions to the equipment list. The latest teaser reveals the rear power window buttons installed on the door controls. This makes it more accessible for the driver.

In comparison, the C3 Aircross has the rear power window buttons behind the handbrake. They are installed on the front centre console. The location makes it difficult for the driver to reach and operate the buttons.

Floor mounted rear AC vents

Another useful change for Basalt in comparison to C3 Aircross is the floor mounted rear AC vents. These are located behind the front centre console. In comparison, the C3 Aircross does not get any rear AC vents. The 7-seater C3 Aircross has rear AC vents, but these are roof mounted units. The floor mounted rear AC vents on the Basalt are more practical and functionally relevant.

With floor mounted rear AC vents, Citroen may also be keeping its options open for a sunroof. Although Basalt won’t have a sunroof at the time of launch, future possibilities cannot be ignored completely.

What if Citroen Basalt registers strong dealer enquiries and market feedback signals the need for a sunroof? There’s a strong preference for sunroof in the SUV segment. Basalt rival Tata Curvv will be equipped with a panoramic sunroof and various other premium features.

Electrically powered ORVMs

Another convenience feature with Citroen Basalt Top Variant is electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs. On the C3 Aircross, the ORVMs have to be operated manually. The latest teaser also reveals a conventional keyhole located below the flat-style door handles. It indicates that keyless entry function will not be available with Basalt SUV.

In earlier teasers released by Citroen, Basalt SUV was seen with features such as auto climate control with toggle switches, front armrest with storage and contoured rear headrests.

Citroen Basalt powertrain

While Basalt has a sporty profile that can attract customers, the single petrol engine option can limit its overall reach. This is especially true for the compact SUV segment, where customers can choose from petrol, diesel, hybrid, CNG and electric powertrain options. Basalt will use the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 110 hp and 205 Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Torque output is lower at 190 Nm with the manual gearbox.

Citroen Basalt is expected to be offered at a starting price of around Rs 11 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. Apart from Tata Curvv, Basalt coupe SUV will also challenge other compact SUVs. The list includes Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota HyRyder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.