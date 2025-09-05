Citroen Basalt X Launch Price Rs 12.89 Lakh – Major Features Upgrade

Citroen is continually updating its product portfolio in India to boost sales and business. The company has incorporated a new Citroen 2.0 – Shift Into The New strategy aimed at boosting the appeal of their products. In that regard, Citroen launched C3X in India last month and now its the turn on Basalt to get X treatment.

Citroen Basalt X Launch

After launching C3 X with around 15 new features, Citroen has given a similar treatment with its Coupe SUV, the Basalt. The company seems to be dedicated to revamp its overall image in the Asian subcontinent and establish itself as a leading European carmaker. Sales hasn’t been Citroen’s friend in India and the new X variants might change that.

For the first time, Citroen is taking greater strides in the compact SUV segment where buyers crave features and creature comforts instead of budget packages. That is where Citroen Basalt X comes into play as it brings a host of new features that the company never offered before. Prices for Basalt X start from Rs 12.89 lakh as fully loaded trim.

New features that are likely to attract buyers include Proxi Sense keyless entry which works on key proximity, cruise control with speed limiter, Halo 360-degree camera with 7 view modes, auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats and CARA intelligent in-car AI assistant. Upping the safety quotient include perimetric alarm, 6 airbags as standard and more.

To make the interior more premium and luxurious, Citroen has given Basalt X soft-touch elements on dashboard and door panels along with ambient lighting. The Brown Mars interior theme is also a notable element. It has to be noted that CARA is complementary only for initial buyers and 360-degree camera is an optional fitment commanding an additional Rs 25k.

Statement from Citroen India

Talking about the unveil, Shailesh Hazela, CEO & MD, Stellantis India, said, “India is at the heart of Stellantis’ global vision, and today’s launch marks a defining moment for Citroën India 2.0 – Shift Into the New in the country. With the Basalt X, we are proud to introduce CARA, India’s first intelligent in-car companion—conceived, engineered, and launched in India.

Basalt X Range is a bold step forward, strengthening our portfolio with exclusivity and comfort. These innovations are part of our long-term shift to make mobility more connected, more human, and more aspirational.” Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, added, “The debut of the Basalt X Range marks a bold leap forward in our Citroën 2.0 – Shift Into the New strategy.

It’s where smart technology meets signature Citroën comfort, tailored for the evolving Indian customer. With Basalt X, we’re bringing premium interiors and cutting-edge features that transform the everyday drive into something special. Backed by our rapidly growing network, these launches signal a powerful new direction for Citroën in India.

And staying true to our brand ethos of mobility for everyone, we’re set to surprise with pricing that makes aspiration accessible. We’re making aspiration accessible with the Basalt range starting at a price of INR 7.95 lakh”