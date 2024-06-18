Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition Launch Price Rs 11.82 L – First Look Interiors, Exteriors

Limited to just 100 units – One lucky buyer of Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition will get a signed glove of MS Dhoni

Citroen India has launched a new limited edition of its compact SUV, the C3 Aircross, named the ‘Dhoni Edition’, celebrating the iconic cricketer and brand ambassador, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This special edition aims to boost interest and attract cricket fans and car enthusiasts alike, especially in light of the C3 Aircross recent sales struggles—only 125 units were sold last month.

Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition – Features

The ‘Dhoni Edition’ C3 Aircross is available for booking starting today at Citroen dealerships across India. The standard range of the C3 Aircross starts at INR 8.99 lakhs. The ‘Dhoni Edition’ is limited to only 100 units and starts at Rs 11.82 lakhs, ex-sh. It boasts several custom accessories and design elements, such as:

Dhoni Decals: Each car features unique Dhoni-themed decals.

Interior Upgrades: The edition includes color-coordinated seat covers, cushion pillows, and seat belt cushions.

Enhanced Features: Illuminated sill plates and a front dashcam are standard in this edition.

Exclusive Merchandise: Every ‘Dhoni Edition’ comes with special Dhoni-themed goodies in the glove box. One lucky buyer will find an exclusive glove signed by Dhoni himself.

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroen India, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “We are thrilled to unveil the exclusive ‘Dhoni Edition’ of the C3 Aircross, available in limited run of only 100 units. Our brand ambassador Dhoni epitomizes resilience, leadership, and excellence—qualities that align perfectly with Citroen’s dedication to delivering outstanding experiences. This rare, limited edition is a unique tribute to Dhoni’s legendary journey, offering an unparalleled opportunity for fans to own a piece of automotive history. Don’t miss your chance to be one of the few to experience this extraordinary collaboration!”

About Citroen C3 Aircross

Launched in October 2023, the Citroen C3 Aircross is available in both manual and automatic options. It features a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 109 bhp and 205 Nm of torque. The SUV is priced between INR 9.99 lakhs and INR 14.33 lakhs (ex-showroom). It offers impressive mileage, ranging from 17.6 to 18.5 kmpl, and is available in both 5-seater and 7-seater configurations. It includes modern features such as:

It gets a 26cm infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 17.78cm Intelli-Smart TFT Cluster. There is also ESP, Hill Hold, TPMS, and Engine Stop/Start. In addition, it gets 38 smart features with remote operations for door lock/unlock, positioning lamps on/off, and immobilization. Available in 4 monotone, 6 dual-tone, and 2 interior dashboard color options, along with 4 customization packs and over 70 accessories.

1 of 7

Image Source