Citroen C3 Aircross Electric 7 Seater SUV Spied For 1st Time?

When launched, Citroen eC3 Aircross could pack close to 40 kWh battery, enabling a range of around 450 km on a single charge

The French brand hatched C-Cubed strategy to tackle the tricky Indian automotive market. This plan involved targeting mainstream segments that generate the most volumes in India and heavy localization of up to 95%. We got C3 Hatchback, its electric derivative eC3 and recently, C3 Aircross 7-seater compact SUV.

At the C3 Aircross debut event, Citroen had expressed its intention of launching an electrified version of its 7-seater compact SUV. Now, Citroen seems to have commenced testing of eC3 Aircross. This will be India’s first sub Rs. 20 lakh electric 7-seater.

Citroen eC3 Aircross Spied Testing?

Automotive enthusiast Venkat Ram spotted this test mule in Chennai recently and shared the same on Rushlane Spylane Facebook group. In the short video, this test mule is fully draped in camouflage despite debuting already. At first glance, it looks like a regular Citroen C3 Aircross test mule.

On keener inspection, we can see its battery module jutting out of its skateboard. We saw something similar in our first drive impressions of eC3. But on the eC3 hatchback, a 29.2 kWh battery module is only visible from the side and not from the rear. On the recent test mule, a battery pack is evident from the rear as well.

This could be an indication of a larger battery spread out till the rear. So, a 40 kWh battery could be possible, considering the smaller Nexon EV Max gets a 40.5 kWh battery. The test mule dons a temporary registration plate dated 2021, which seems to be in line with Citroen’s product development as the first set of eC3 test mules are believed to be registered in 2020.

What will it pack other than an electric powertrain?

Everything Citroen offers on C3 Aircross and some more. For starters, Citroen eC3 Aircross will pack the same interiors as its ICE counterpart along with a drive selector and center console from eC3 Hatchback. So, a 10.2” horizontal touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital driver’s display, and steering-mounted controls will be on offer.

Apart from these, roof-mounted rear AC vents, an option between seven and five seating layouts, quirky styling, swanky 17” alloy wheels, roof rails, and LED DRLs are highly likely. While at it, we hope Citroen throws in LED headlights, LED fog lamps, cruise control, keyless entry, and probably even a sunroof, considering how trendy it is in India.

Launch Price Around Rs 15-20 Lakh?

Hyundai is testing an electrified Creta to launch in India. It could share powertrains with Kona EV and will rival Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and to some extent, the smaller Tata Nexon EV Max. Citroen eC3 Aircross will lock horns with these EVs when launched. It can offer a claimed range of about 450 km and a real-world range of 350 km.

The Ace in this French car maker’s sleeve will definitely be quirky styling and 7 seats (5+2). Current eC3 hatchback costs between Rs. 11.50 lakh and Rs. 12.43 lakh. Which is around Rs. 5 lakh over its ICE counterparts. If ICE C3 Aircross starts from Rs. 8.5 to Rs. 9 lakh, eC3 Aircross is likely to cost from around Rs. 16 lakh (all prices ex-sh).